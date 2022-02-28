Chicago Fed: Crop income fuels land values

Editor’s note: The following was written by David B. Oppedahl, senior business economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, for the bank’s most recent Ag Letter.
There was an annual increase of 22% in the Seventh Federal Reserve District’s agricultural land values in 2021 — the largest such rise over the past decade.
In addition, values for “good” farmland in the district gained 7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from the third quarter, according to 147 agricultural bankers who responded to the January survey. Fifty-six percent of the survey respondents expected farmland values to go up during the January through March period of 2022, 1% expected them to go down, and 43% expected them to remain the same.
Farmland values
In nominal terms, 2011’s annual increase was the last gain as large as 2021’s. In the fourth quarter of 2021, all district states saw double-digit year-over-year increases in their agricultural land values.
Adjusted for inflation by the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, district farmland values still had an annual increase of 17% in 2021, the largest real increase since 2011. More than making up for their real declines from 2014 through 2019, district farmland values reached a new peak in 2021.
Besides receiving assistance from lower real interest rates and additional government funds, district farmland values were helped by another jump in corn and soybean revenues.
Revenues for these crops were up not only because of production growth in the five district states, but also because of higher crop prices. All district states had higher yields for both corn and soybeans in 2021 than in 2020, even with drought across a substantial portion of the district.
Based on calculations using U.S. Department of Agriculture data, the district states’ corn yield rose 9.4% from 2020 to a record 198 bushels per acre in 2021. Similarly, the district states’ soybean yield increased 8% from 2020 to a record 61 bushels per acre in 2021. Harvested corn acres were down 1.7%, but harvested soybean acres were up 2.9%.
In 2021, corn and soybean production for the district states increased 7.6% and 11%, respectively.
Although U.S. corn and soybean stocks were somewhat higher in December 2021 than a year ago, the USDA in January projected prices for the 2021-22 crop year of $5.45 per bushel for corn (up 20% from the previous crop year) and $12.60 per bushel for soybeans (up 17%). When calculated with these prices, the estimated revenues from the 2021 harvests for district states would be up 29% for corn and 30% for soybeans relative to 2020 levels.
Moreover, prices for key livestock products were uniformly up by the end of 2021. In December 2021, prices for hogs, cattle, milk and eggs were up 14%, 27%, 19% and 86% from a year earlier, respectively.
While livestock prices moved up, aid to the district from the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) was winding down during the final quarter of 2021, according to USDA data. By the end of January 2022, farm operations in the five district states had received around $1.5 billion from CFAP over the past year, with little coming in the fourth quarter of 2021. (Overall, district states got 23.3% of the $30.8 billion distributed by CFAP.)
Propelled by higher receipts for both crop and livestock products, net farm income swelled by $24 billion for the nation in 2021, based on the USDA’s February forecast. This surge in agricultural income provided momentum for the rapid rise of district farmland values in 2021.
Credit conditions
Improving agricultural credit conditions for the district also played an important role in 2021’s striking gains in farmland values. In particular, negative real interest rates seemed to spur demand to purchase agricultural ground.
Still, as of Jan. 1, 2022, the average nominal interest rates for farm operating loans, feeder cattle loans and agricultural real estate loans stood at 4.34%, 4.53% and 4.03%, respectively — little changed from their historic lows (reached on Oct. 1, 2021).
Furthermore, better repayment prospects for agricultural loans contributed to a healthier lending environment. The share of the district farm loan portfolio assessed as having “major” or “severe” repayment problems was 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 — lower than the share reported in any final quarter since that of 2012.
Moreover, non-real-estate farm loan renewals and extensions in the final quarter of 2021 were lower than in the final quarter of 2020, as just 3% of survey respondents reported more of them and 30% reported fewer.
During the October through December period of 2021, demand for non-real-estate farm borrowing was once again lower relative to the same period of a year ago, with 22% of survey respondents reporting an increase in the demand for non-real-estate farm loans from a year earlier and 46% reporting a decrease.
The district’s average loan-to-deposit ratio dipped to 67.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021; this ratio was 14 percentage points below the average level desired by the responding bankers.
An Indiana banker remarked: “Lack of operating loan demand is a bigger concern to our bank than credit quality at this point.”
Looking forward
According to survey respondents at the beginning of 2022, only 0.8% of their farm customers with operating credit in the year just past were not likely to qualify for new operating credit in the year ahead. Farm real estate loan volumes were projected to be larger in the first three months of 2022 compared with the same three months of a year ago, while non-real-estate loan volumes were projected to be smaller (except for farm machinery loan volumes).
For the fifth quarter in a row, a majority of responding bankers (56%) predicted farmland values to go up in the next quarter (in this case, the first quarter of 2022). Just 1% of the survey respondents predicted farmland values to go down; 43% of the respondents predicted them to be stable.
One Illinois banker cautioned: “Farmers were able to realize nice profits in 2021; 2022 could be much more difficult to do so with the rise in the costs of all inputs.”