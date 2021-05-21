Chicago Fed: Signs of strength for 2021

Editor’s note: The following was written by David B. Oppedahl, senior business economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, for the bank’s AgLetter.
Agricultural land values for the Seventh Federal Reserve District strengthened in the first quarter of 2021, rising 7% from a year ago. Moreover, “good” farmland values moved up 3% from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, according to the survey responses of 143 district agricultural bankers.
Annual cash rental rates for district farmland increased 4% in 2021, bucking the downward trend of the previous seven years.
In a reversal from the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic started to have negative impacts, district agricultural credit conditions improved during the first quarter of 2021. Repayment rates for non-real estate farm loans were up sharply from a year ago, and renewals and extensions of these loans were down. The availability of funds to lend in the first quarter of 2021 was much higher than a year earlier, whereas demand for non-real-estate loans was lower than a year ago.
Farmland values
District agricultural land values jumped 7% in the first quarter of 2021 relative to the first quarter of 2020, topping the year-over-year increase for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin had steeper year-over-year increases in farmland values than did the district as a whole, but Illinois had a more modest increase.
After being adjusted for inflation with the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI), district farmland values in the first quarter of 2021 were up on a year-over-year basis for the fourth quarter in a row; prior to this positive trend, there had been real year-over-year declines in farmland values from the third quarter of 2014 through the first quarter of 2020.
A large increase in district farmland values wasn’t surprising given that the survey results showed strong demand for agricultural ground, along with limited availability. For the three- to six-month period ending with March 2021 relative to the same period ending with March 2020, 76% of the survey respondents reported higher demand to purchase farmland. Moreover, there was a lower amount of agricultural land for sale during the most recent winter and early spring relative to a year ago, as 15% of the responding bankers reported more farmland was up for sale in their areas and 35% reported less.
Survey participants indicated that a larger share of acres was purchased by farmers.
Cash rental rates for District agricultural acres climbed 4% from 2020 to 2021. For 2021, average annual cash rents for farmland were up 2% in Illinois, 4% in Indiana, 5% in Iowa, and 5% in Wisconsin. After being adjusted for inflation with the PCEPI, district cash rental rates rose 2% from 2020.
This was the first increase after seven straight years of declining cash rents (in both nominal and real terms), which constituted the longest such streak in the history of the survey. In real terms, both the index of farmland cash rental rates and the index of agricultural land values peaked in 2013.
Even after rising in 2021, the index of real cash rents was 38% below its level in 2013; the index of real farmland values was just 6% off from its 2013 peak.
Given that the change in the index of inflation-adjusted farmland values has been better than the change in the index of inflation-adjusted agricultural cash rental rates each year since 2009, owning farmland has been more compelling than leasing farmland over this period.
Higher farmland values and cash rents were the result of a dramatic turnaround in agricultural prospects from a year ago — generated in part by higher earnings for farms as key agricultural prices recovered (and even rose above year-earlier levels) after the initial impacts of the pandemic lessened. In March 2021, corn and soybean prices were 33% and 56% higher than a year ago, respectively, according to data from the USDA. And hog prices were 38% above those in March 2020.
In addition, the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program pumped $24.1 billion into the farm economy over the past year, with 23.5% ($5.68 billion as of May 2, 2021) coming to the five states of the district. Combined, these factors (along with lower real interest rates) boosted farm incomes, helping drive up both farmland values and cash rents.
Credit conditions
Agricultural credit conditions for the district also improved in the first quarter of 2021. As of April 1, 2021, the average nominal interest rates on operating loans (4.42%), feeder cattle loans (4.58%), and agricultural real estate loans (4.08%) were all lower than in any previous survey findings. Furthermore, after being adjusted for inflation using the PCEPI, average agricultural interest rates fell to historical lows last seen at the end of the third quarter of 2011 (with the average real interest rate for farm real estate loans even edging slightly below its previous low).
One Indiana banker reported: “Government payments, grain price increases, and above-average yields have grain farmers in their most liquid position in the last 10 years.”
Looking forward
With the remarkable change in the district’s agricultural situation from a year ago, 74% of survey respondents anticipated farmland values to rise in the second quarter of 2021 and 26% anticipated them to be stable (none anticipated them to fall).
According to an Illinois respondent, “The farm economy ended very strong in 2020, and 2021 looks to be even better.”