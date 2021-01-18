Despite pandemic, agritourism brings in profit

While the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged agritourism, a survey of businesses showed 2020 was a more profitable year for many than 2019.

Breanna Ellison, professor of agriculture and consumer economics at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, said the results showed that on average 2020 was 5.7% more profitable than the year before for Illinois agritourism operators who were surveyed.

They credited the profitability to increased traffic. People wanted to support local foods and to have an enjoyable experience druing the pandemic. On average, the businesses had 17% more customers.

She noted that “on average” it was profitable, but some businesses had to close for an extended period or the whole season. They had no income and continued expenses.

Ellison and her team at the university collaborated with the Illinois Specialty Growers Association and the Illinois Farm Bureau to assess the initial impact of COVID on agritourism in Illinois. She unpacked the results of the study at the virtual Illinois Specialty Crop Conference Jan. 6.

The results are based on two sources, an online survey of 43 agribusinesses and information gathered from 176 agribusiness websites. Pumpkins were the most common product, but growers also sold veggies, apples, dairy, flowers, meat, eggs, herbs or had tourism activities.

Of those surveyed, 23% said they were closed at some point in the pandemic, most often in March, April or May. Fifteen percent closed temporarily and 7% were closed all year.

Of those surveyed, 88.4% said they had some regulations regarding masks at their businesses. About the same number increased hand washing and sanitizing efforts. More than half had pickup produce boxes, and slightly under half limited their number of guests. Only 20% required buying tickets in advance or pre-registration.