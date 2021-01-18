FDA releases annual summary report on antimicrobials sold or distributed in 2019 for use in food-producing animals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Veterinary Medicine published the 2019 Summary Report on Antimicrobials Sold or Distributed for Use in Food-Producing Animals. The report shows that domestic sales and distribution of medically important antimicrobials approved for use in food producing animals increased by three percent between 2018 and 2019. The trend over time indicates that ongoing efforts to support antimicrobial impact are having an impact: sales and distribution are down 25 percent since 2010 and down 36 percent since 2015, which was the peak year of sales.
