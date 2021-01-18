 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FDA releases annual summary report on antimicrobials sold or distributed in 2019 for use in food-producing animals

FDA releases annual summary report on antimicrobials sold or distributed in 2019 for use in food-producing animals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Veterinary Medicine published the 2019 Summary Report on Antimicrobials Sold or Distributed for Use in Food-Producing Animals. The report shows that domestic sales and distribution of medically important antimicrobials approved for use in food producing animals increased by three percent between 2018 and 2019. The trend over time indicates that ongoing efforts to support antimicrobial impact are having an impact: sales and distribution are down 25 percent since 2010 and down 36 percent since 2015, which was the peak year of sales.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News