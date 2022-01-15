Land investment relates to farm income, recreation

When farmland prices shoot up by 29% in one year while interest rates at the bank hover at a fraction of a percent, it isn’t difficult to see why investors would pay attention.

“It was a perfect storm last year,” says Roger Johnson, ag land Realtor with the Farmers National Company in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The past year saw farmland prices skyrocket while banks were paying paltry returns on investments. That was always bound to attract outside investors to the farmland market, Johnson says. But Iowa and other Midwestern states haven’t really seen the influx of billionaire land investors such as Bill Gates or Ted Turner.

One reason for that is some Midwestern states have laws regarding corporate farmland ownership. Another is that some of the ultra-rich land investors are also looking at the idea of preserving wide-open spaces and natural resources that are more likely to be found in sparsely populated western mountain states. Ranches in the Rockies have better views than farmsteads in the flatlands.

The reasons investors look at farmland also vary, according to Wendong Zhang, a professor of economics at Iowa State University who runs Iowa State’s annual farmland value survey. One is for recreational purposes. That has always been a factor more for low-quality farmland and timber or for land near metropolitan areas — often been connected to hunting access. It may have become a bigger factor in the last two years because some urban residents may have been looking for an outdoor escape from the pandemic.