Mainstreet Index follows ups and downs of rural economy

Ernie Goss has a finger on the pulse of the economy in the Midwest, but that doesn’t mean the Creighton University economist thinks he knows exactly what is going to happen.

“One of the defining characteristics of the farm economy is that it is volatile. It has its peaks and valleys,” Goss says. “Forecasts are always being revised as the facts change.”

The facts certainly keep changing this year, as has been the case in a number of years, Goss says. But he still works to try to figure out what is happening in the rural Midwest as part of the Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Economic Index.

The index was started in 2006 and surveys rural bankers in small towns in 10 states. The average community in the survey is only 1,300 people, and while the survey is of bankers and looks at the rural economy instead of directly at the farm economy, it can be difficult to separate the two, Goss says.

Right now there are several issues hitting the rural economy, Goss says.

Commodity prices are still very good, but they are slightly weaker than earlier in the year. Drought conditions in the western United States and the western part of the Corn Belt are a real issue for farmers.

And there are still numerous issues with retail and commercial businesses trying to find labor and deal with supply chain issues (though those items have improved a bit). For example, there is still a shortage of truck drivers.

All of those items have impacted the rural economy, especially west of the Mississippi.

The war in Ukraine is also a factor, though more so in the corn market than the soybean market.

“Most Americans don’t understand agriculture is a very global economic sector,” he says. “What happens in Ukraine is telegraphed to the economy in North Dakota and South Dakota and Nebraska.”

There are several other potential issues, but they don’t appear to be major issues for the rural economy at the moment.

That list includes a higher dollar, which could impact exports, and higher interest rates, which could impact borrowers. But Goss says most farmers came into the year in good financial condition and most bankers entered the year in an optimistic mood. Those things are both still the case, although the drought and war have been negative impacts on the economy.

Because of those various trends, the mood about the economy in rural areas has declined in recent months, but there is no panic. It certainly isn’t a situation like the one that hit farmers during the 1980s, he says.

The August survey fell for a fifth straight month, sinking below growth neutral for a third consecutive month. The region’s overall reading for August slumped to 44.0 from 46.0 in July. The index ranges between 0 and 100 with a reading of 50.0 representing growth neutral.