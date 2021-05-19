Missouri to cut unemployment payments

Citing workforce shortages, the state of Missouri announced May 11 it would end participation in federal pandemic-related additional unemployment benefits, effective at 11:59 p.m. on June 12.

In a statement, Gov. Mike Parson said the move was taken to help business owners find employees.

“From conversations with business owners across the state, we know that they are struggling not because of COVID-19 but because of labor shortages resulting from these excessive federal unemployment programs,” Parson said. “While these benefits provided supplementary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary, and their continuation has instead worsened the workforce issues we are facing. It’s time that we end these programs that have ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce.”

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said the shortage was not simply a matter of businesses needing to pay more to attract employees.

“Across every industry, businesses cannot compete against federal largesse,” he said.

“Our economy is built upon an active and vibrant workforce, and we should be cultivating job-creation and employment rather than inhibiting them. The jobs exist and the demand exists, and I applaud the governor for taking this bold and decisive action.”

The move applied to a variety of pandemic-related programs, the most publicized of which is the additional $300 a week on top of regular unemployment payments.

The amount was initially $600, designed to provide extra help during the pandemic.