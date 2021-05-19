Missouri to cut unemployment payments

Citing workforce shortages, the state of Missouri announced May 11 it would end participation in federal pandemic-related additional unemployment benefits, effective at 11:59 p.m. on June 12.
In a statement, Gov. Mike Parson said the move was taken to help business owners find employees.
“From conversations with business owners across the state, we know that they are struggling not because of COVID-19 but because of labor shortages resulting from these excessive federal unemployment programs,” Parson said. “While these benefits provided supplementary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary, and their continuation has instead worsened the workforce issues we are facing. It’s time that we end these programs that have ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce.”
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said the shortage was not simply a matter of businesses needing to pay more to attract employees.
“Across every industry, businesses cannot compete against federal largesse,” he said.
“Our economy is built upon an active and vibrant workforce, and we should be cultivating job-creation and employment rather than inhibiting them. The jobs exist and the demand exists, and I applaud the governor for taking this bold and decisive action.”
The move applied to a variety of pandemic-related programs, the most publicized of which is the additional $300 a week on top of regular unemployment payments.
The amount was initially $600, designed to provide extra help during the pandemic.
Parson said unemployment is at 4.2%, and there are 221,266 “known job postings” across the state. He also said returning to work following the disruptions of the pandemic gives people “a sense of normalcy for themselves and their families.”
Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui said Missouri’s weekly unemployment benefit is up to $320, and that remains in place.
“Even after the original $600 supplement expired, it was replaced by a federal supplement that provides an extra $300 per week on top of Missouri’s existing state benefit, meaning thousands of claimants continue to receive $620 per week or more,” Hui said. “The unemployment system is designed to provide a temporary safety net as workers look to reenter the job market. Leaving the level of benefits artificially high would prevent a return to full employment in our state.”
Beyond just the unemployment programs, Joe Horner, ag economist for the University of Missouri, has been tracking the labor situation in the state of Missouri. He says farms and agribusinesses have faced challenges finding employees.
“Labor is tight as the economy picks up steam post-pandemic,” he says. “Fast food and manufacturers are begging for older teenagers.”
Horner says hiring young people can be beneficial for the future.
“By hiring young workers, farmers can help train the next generation in agriculture and create a labor pipeline that can support their business in the future,” he says.