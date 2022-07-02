Viticulture designation gives Midwestern wine gravitas

One way to measure the growth of the wine industry in the Corn Belt has been the creation of AVAs.
American Viticultural Areas are federally designated regions that have exhibited a unique profile of grape-growing and winemaking. Missouri has three AVAs within its borders, including the Augusta AVA, the first in the nation. Others are the Hermann and Ozark Highlands AVAs. The state also has parts of two other regions — the Loess Hills District and Ozark Mountain.
The Shawnee Hills AVA in Illinois is contained within the state, while a section of northern Illinois shares the Upper Mississippi Valley designation. Iowa shares the Upper Mississippi and Loess Hills AVAs.
The Augusta area in Missouri was created in 1980, eight months before the globally recognized Napa Valley AVA in California. That may surprise some people, but not those involved in the wine industry in the Midwest.
The region has come a long way over the past few decades, when commercial wineries began popping up. Illinois is a prime example.
“There has been a huge explosion here,” said Lisa Ellis, executive director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance. Indeed, there are now about 150 wineries in the state, compared to a handful 30 years ago.
Viticultural areas identify a region as a distinct grape- growing area, and only wines made from grapes in that area may be classified using the regional designation. Perhaps the most recognizable area worldwide is Champagne in France. Only wines made from grapes grown there are allowed be classified as such.
“We make some really spectacular bubbly wines, but you won’t find a producer in the United States putting a Champagne bottle out because that designation is related to where the grape is grown,” Ellis said. “We legally cannot use the Champagne designation.”
There are 266 federally recognized viticultural areas in the United States. A total of 34 states have all or part of an AVA within their borders.
A uniform process must be undertaken to secure the AVA designation.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into the process,” Ellis said. “It helps the consumer. If you taste a wine and the region is identified on the label and you like the way that wine tastes, you can look for other wines from the same region that will not taste the same but have similar properties.”
It also benefits wineries.
“From a marketing perspective, it also benefits the winery because it’s sending them consumers who want wines from that region,” Ellis said.
Some wineries are forced to use grapes made from outside their designated area due to weather events or other causes. Those wines may not exhibit an AVA designation on their labels.