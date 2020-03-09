Editor’s note: The following was written by David B. Oppedahl, senior business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, for the bank’s February 2020 AgLetter.
Respondents to the Chicago Fed’s agricultural survey covering the fourth quarter of 2019 sounded more optimistic than a year ago, even though the results for farmland values mirrored those from the fourth quarter of 2018.
On balance, the Seventh Federal Reserve District saw no annual change in its agricultural land values in 2019. Yet values for “good” farmland in the fourth quarter of 2019 were up 1% from the third quarter, according to 142 survey respondents representing agricultural banks across the district.
Eighty-two percent of the survey respondents expected farmland values to be stable during the January through March period of 2020, but 7% expected them to rise during the first quarter of 2020 — a little less than the 11% who expected them to decline.
Farmland values
On the whole, there was no annual change in “good” agricultural land values in the district for 2019. That is, the district’s farmland values in the fourth quarter of 2019 were essentially the same as a year ago. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Indiana and Iowa experienced year-over-year increases in agricultural land values of 2%, whereas Illinois and Wisconsin experienced decreases of 1% and 2%, respectively.
With inflation taken into account, district farmland values had a yearly decrease of a little over 1% in 2019. In real terms, the decrease in 2019 was smaller than the one in 2018 because of a dip in inflation. This was the sixth straight annual real decline.
District farmland values fell 13% in real terms from their peak in 2013 to the end of 2019. But the decrease in agricultural land values over this span was just 6% in nominal terms.
Weather challenges hurt the five district states’ crop production in 2019 — which helped keep farmland values from changing. Based on calculations using USDA data, the district states’ corn yield fell to 183 bushels per acre in 2019 — down 5.8% from 2018. Furthermore, soybean yield dropped 8.9% from 2018 to 52.5 bushels per acre in 2019.
Given that harvested acres for both crops declined relative to 2018, corn and soybean output for the district states decreased 9.7% and 18%, respectively, in 2019.
Even so, U.S. crop stocks were more than adequate to fulfill demand because of trade disputes that hampered exports once again in 2019. A trade war truce between the U.S. and China was struck in late 2019, and trade talks continue.
Additionally, the novel coronavirus emerged in China in December 2019. Before the USDA could fully account for the impacts of these developments on trade, it projected prices for the 2019–20 crop year of $3.85 per bushel for corn and $8.75 per bushel for soybeans (up 6.6% and 3.2% from the previous crop year, respectively).
When calculated with these prices, the estimated revenues from the 2019 harvest for district states would be down 3.7% for corn and 15% for soybeans relative to 2018.
Livestock prices in general were up in December 2019 from a year earlier. The index of prices for livestock and associated products in December 2019 was 5% higher than a year ago. The continued rise in milk prices (25% higher, on average, than in December 2018) was particularly welcomed, especially after a protracted spell of low prices.
In addition, dairy and hog producers were eligible for payments under the Market Facilitation Program administered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Overall, the USDA planned to distribute $14.5 billion to farmers in order to counter negative impacts from limitations on agricultural exports in 2019. A substantial portion of the MFP payments went to district states.
One Illinois respondent reported: “Farmers in our area seem optimistic. Higher grain prices and government checks have kept our economy steady.”
Credit conditions
District agricultural credit conditions exhibited signs of improvement in the fourth quarter of 2019. The share of the District farm loan portfolio indicated as having “major” or “severe” repayment problems was 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 — lower than the share reported in the final quarter of 2018.
That said, repayment rates in the fourth quarter of 2019 were still lower than in the same period of the previous year, with 6% of survey respondents reporting higher rates of loan repayment and 27% reporting lower rates.
The responses of bankers showed that demand for borrowing to fund farm operations was higher during the October through December period of 2019 relative to the same period of 2018, with 31% of survey respondents reporting an increase in the demand for non-real-estate farm loans from a year ago and 14% reporting a decrease.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, the average interest rates for farm operating loans (5.49%), feeder cattle loans (5.61%), and agricultural real estate loans (4.97%) were at their lowest levels since the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.
While interest rates moved down, 34% of respondents reported their banks tightened credit standards for agricultural loans in the fourth quarter of 2019 relative to 2018.