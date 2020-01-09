Risk is inherent with running and owning any business. Dairy farmers are no exception; they have a wide variety of risks in their production cycles. Farmers deploy various methods to mitigate many of the risks on their farms. They use fungicides on crops, vaccines for animals, property insurance on buildings and machinery, and more. All those risk-mitigation tools have a cost, but the benefit of reducing the risk to the farm far outweighs not using those tools. One of the risk-mitigation tools that many farmers forget to use is a price-protection strategy.
During the past 12 months milk prices have increased more than 35 percent. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Class III milk price in November hit $20 for the first time since 2014. As of the writing of this article, the 2020 futures board for Class III is at more than $17 for all 12 months. If those prices hold most dairy farms stand to make a profit in 2020. But as history shows us, prices always vary. Just because a price is on the futures board today doesn’t mean it will be there tomorrow. In the current volatile commodity markets, farmers need to use marketing tools to survive and thrive for the long term. Just as having fire insurance on farm buildings is a foregone conclusion, farmers need to have marketing plans in place in the event markets take a turn for the worse – and at some point they will.
There are a variety of tools available in the marketplace that can be purchased through a crop-insurance agent or brokerage firms that specialize in farm-marketing solutions. The tools can be tailored to the level of sophistication, complexity and comfort level of the farmer. At times the marketplace options can be overwhelming, causing a farmer to not take action on formulating a plan. There are farmers who elect to not pursue marketing options because of the nominal costs involved. But in the current volatile commodity markets those are not valid excuses to appropriately manage commodity-price risks.
The first step in putting together a marketing plan is to determine the farm’s average cost of production. With that number in mind the farmer can appropriately discern his or her breakeven milk price. Once that understanding is in place the farmer can formulate a plan to manage commodity risks – and lock in profits. A well-rounded plan will include managing input costs and not just milk price. As 2019 demonstrated there are a variety of factors that can impact the input side of the equation, which in turn impacts the profitability of the farm operation. Taking the volatility risk out of the input side is as important as taking it out of the sale side of the equation.
The volatility in the commodity markets is likely here to stay for the foreseeable future. It’s normal. Volatility creates risk as well as opportunities. Tools and experts are available to help farmers mitigate those risks and create occasions to be profitable. In order to take advantage of those opportunities, farmers need to have a marketing plan in place. Or they are putting the farm at risk of a financial fire that could be avoidable.