Buyer's Guide -- Dairy Herd Health Oct 14, 2021 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bio-Vetwww.bio-vet.com 800-246-8381Dairymaster USA Inc.www.dairymaster.com513-942-0868 AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Jaclyn Wilson Mental health should be top priority for ag groups Oct 12, 2021 A post on Twitter asked, “Do you think after years of fighting weather, markets and banks that farmers and ranchers develop PTSD?” The overwhelming answer was “yes.” Crop Soybean crush plant proposed for Casselton 18 hrs ago Soybeans have taken the main stage among North Dakota commodities this year as another soybean crushing plant could soon be a reality in the state. +2 Producer Reports Much has changed in the ag classroom Oct 12, 2021 "Working in the same school system that I attended as a teen, it has been interesting stepping into a classroom after 40-plus years away. Everything is the same, yet different." Crops Space remains for conventional tillage as trends change Updated Oct 11, 2021 At nearly any field day, there is likely to be a presentation on the benefits of abandoning conventional tillage. Livestock News: Dairy Study: Widespread anaplasmosis reduces milk production Oct 11, 2021 The need for careful monitoring for bovine anaplasmosis infection across geographic regions and especially in open dairy herds was underscored… State & Regional Biofuel industry pushes for ‘all-the-above’ approach Updated Oct 11, 2021 Things are looking up, but they are also very much up in the air when it comes to ethanol this year. +2 State & Regional Thomas family sees soil benefits through fertility program Updated Oct 10, 2021 Through the utilization of a diverse crop rotation, Nathan Thomas, who farms north of Mott, N.D., has seen many benefits for his soil – benefi… +2 State & Regional Farmers see past ethanol vs. electric debate Updated Oct 11, 2021 There has been a public relations fight in the car market between electric cars and ethanol, but perhaps the question is whether we are framin… State & Regional Hot land market has more buyers than sellers Updated 8 hrs ago WEST FARGO, N.D. – With high commodity prices and low interest rates, a seller’s market has developed for farmland, said Dale Weston, Farmers … Livestock Hereford association sees promise in latest genetic tools Updated 8 hrs ago Laura Loschke works as records supervisor and education and information services coordinator for the American Hereford Association. The associ…