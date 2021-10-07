Calf Care Buyer's Guide Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bio-Vetwww.bio-vet.com800-246-8381Roth Manufacturing Companywww.loyal-roth.com800-472-2341 AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crop Soybean futures prices hovering around $13 Updated Oct 6, 2021 Soybean harvest is winding down and as it does, soybean prices off the combine are ranging from $12.50-$12.70 with futures bumping up around $13. Iowa Farmer Today China demand may move toward U.S. Oct 5, 2021 According to the Commitment of Traders report, funds sold 5,934 live cattle contracts – now net long 28,770 contracts, said Total Farm Marketing. +2 Livestock Expanding hog operation brings in family Updated Oct 4, 2021 MASONVILLE, Iowa — Mark Dolan always planned to come home to farm, and that call came in 2005. +4 State & Regional Through pumpkin patch, farmers share industry Updated Oct 4, 2021 When Matt and Kelly Moreland welcome people out to their farm in Cass County, they want it to be a place that celebrates the history of farmin… Livestock Piglets suffer from pregnancy problems Updated Oct 4, 2021 URBANA, Ill. — When pigs get hit with significant illnesses during key stages of pregnancy, their immune response may negatively affect develo… +6 News Sanford donation paves the way for Woster Plaza Updated Oct 1, 2021 T. Denny Sanford donated $1.5 million toward the Stockyards Ag Experience in Sioux Falls. It will be used to build Woster Plaza, an outdoor education and activity center named after Tri-State Neighbor’s own Jim Woster. Jaclyn Wilson Touchdown! Rethinking the way we celebrate Oct 5, 2021 "I grew up with Husker football. I love attending a game and I love the state pride of our team. I cannot stand how we celebrate the first touchdown at home games." +4 Producer Reports Army cutworms destroy alfalfa stand just before fourth cutting Oct 1, 2021 "Fall army worms weren’t in our plan for this fall, as a matter of fact, we had never seen them on our place before but flexibility is what farmers are known for." Markets Beef market ‘wades through’ weeks before holidays 19 hrs ago Analysts are watching boxed beef cutout values as the Choice cutout moves lower. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee ag economist, says w… +2 Midwest Messenger U.S. working to contain African swine fever abroad Updated 11 hrs ago African Swine Fever is as close to the United States as it’s been in a long time.