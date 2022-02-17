Calf Care Buyer's Guide Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bio-Vetwww.bio-vet.com800-246-8381Roth Manufacturing Companywww.loyal-roth.com800-472-2341 AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +12 Beef Something new: Coming from varied backgrounds in the livestock industry, couple finds common goal in new venture Updated Feb 15, 2022 This Valentine's Day, meet a recently engaged South Dakota ranch couple who have big plans for a future in the livestock industry. +2 State & Regional Young farm couple excited for future together Updated Feb 14, 2022 NORBORNE, Mo. — It began, like countless young romances through the years, at the Missouri State Fair. +2 Crops Analysts get a feel for Biden’s approach to trade Updated Feb 14, 2022 For years trade was a matter of long, complicated discussions to iron out often-complex technical issues. Then, under the Trump administration… Producer Reports Unseasonably warm weather has farmers looking forward to spring 19 hrs ago Unseasonably warm weather has provided optimal calving conditions recently. The last one-third of Post Farms’ herd is in the process of calvin… +4 Crop Uncommon crop: Growing cotton in South Dakota Feb 15, 2022 Bass said his grandfather loved to rise to the challenge of growing something that wasn’t supposed to grow in South Dakota. “If somebody told him, ‘You can’t grow that here,’ the first thing he’d do was go buy it.” +2 Feast and Field: Food Begins in the Field New restaurant opens as Tulsa becomes a barbecue hot spot Feb 11, 2022 There are days — one day a few weeks ago was one such day — when those who own and operate food trucks think seriously about reconsidering their career path. +3 State & Regional Cornfield proposal kicks off couple’s farm partnership Updated Feb 14, 2022 RICHLAND, Iowa — Love was in the air and the cornfield back in 2019 when Aaron Adam proposed to his now-wife, Shelby. +3 State & Regional Farm couple supports each other through hard times Updated Feb 14, 2022 Back when C.W. and Edie Gaffner got engaged, more than 65 years ago, people didn’t make grand gestures and photograph it all. C.W.’s proposal … Burt County Permit decision awaits opinion from a state oversight board Feb 15, 2022 Redevelopment plans at historic downtown building still delayed after a year +26 Crops Tradition means sustainability in border towns Feb 11, 2022 Drive through the country. In town after town there are empty storefronts and vacant street corners. As small farms and other businesses leave…