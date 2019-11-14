In a workshop series designed to challenge even the most seasoned calf-care managers, three experts will present the latest in calf-care management strategies and research. The PDPW Calf Care Connection® will be held in three Wisconsin locations – Nov. 19 in Chilton, Nov. 20 in Eau Claire and Nov. 21 in Fennimore.
Featured presenters are Jennifer Van Os and veterinarians Dr. Theresa Ollivett and Dr. Franklyn Garry. They will offer several sessions.
- Learn what scientific data indicates regarding social calf housing.
- Learn how to diagnose clinical and subclinical pneumonia.
- Be part of a hands-on session to examine postmortem calf lungs.
Participants will also learn data-keeping and tissue-sampling techniques in a session led by Garry. Showcasing normal and abnormal calf anatomy, he’ll highlight the most common causes of calf mortality and how to enhance calf care.
The program is geared to calf feeders and team members who work with young stock and newborn calves. College and technical students studying animal- or dairy-science-related courses are also encouraged to attend.
Craig Lallensack, dairy-agribusiness instructor at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland, Wisconsin, has participated in Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin programs during the past five years, accompanied by students enrolled in his courses. He said the program presents an off-campus opportunity to gather with producers and industry professionals to network and share their knowledge about the newest methods and research specific to calf raising.
“The value of the educational benefit to them – and me – is immeasurable,” he said. “The Calf Care Connection workshops keep all those in the industry up-to-date on the latest practices and research to allow all of us to provide the best life for ourselves and the animals we care for.”
Each one-day session will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4:15 p.m. The registration fee covers the workshop, materials and lunch. Visit pdpw.org or contact 800-947-7379 or email@pdpw.org for more information.