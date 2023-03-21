GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Calving season is in full swing at the Liebert ranch, with ranchers Richard and Lynda Liebert working as a team in wet and sloppy conditions.

“It has been very sloppy, lots of mud, ice, blood and snow,” Richard said. “It’s almost like being overseas in the Army. I think this is why veterans adapt so well to ranching.”

Richard does most of the outside calving work, but Lynda makes sure the books and tags are in order.

“It’s like Lynda is the command post and she sends me out on my mission,” he quipped.

To help deal with the conditions, Richard said he finally invested in a pair of muck boots instead of trying to use overshoes.

“I bought the expensive below zero boots and they are really helping this year,” he said.

The conditions on the Liebert ranch have included lots of ice and snow that has melted, making Richard extra cautious to check on the new calves.

“You have to watch with the ice and melted show that calves don’t get stuck in it and drown in only a few inches of water,” he said.

As spring starts to edge in, many parts of the ranch are getting muddy, but the extra moisture means the ranch may be mostly out of drought this year.

“If we aren’t in drought, we won’t have to haul water every day and the reservoirs will fill up,” Richard said. “Right now, the moisture is making mud, but mud makes grass.”

An increase in the overall forage conditions will be welcome for the ranch. Richard said last year an 80-acre pasture that he usually gets over 200 bales from yielded nothing.

In the meantime, he will work on keeping his new calves warm and dry. He uses a calf sled, dubbed the “calf Cadillac,” to help bring the calves into the barn, but said some cows aren’t happy about being brought in.

“We have some cows that just won’t go in and others that act like they had a reservation at the Ritz,” he said. “I also like to wait for the calves to nurse before we start working with them. My uncle, a long-time cattle breeder, said to always let them nurse first. Don’t rush in to tag.”

When he isn’t taking care of cows, Richard is starting to focus on his new position as president of the Montana Cattlemen’s Association (MCA). He was recently elected to the position and will be serving a one-year term.

“MCA has a great crew and is always working on issues for producers. It’s all volunteer with no paid staff, just rank and file producers,” he said. “But we always punch above our weight.”

Issues he is tracking for MCA include a variety of meat labeling rules. In the Montana Legislature, a placarding bill to help customers identify where their meat is coming from was shot down, but other proposals are working in the U.S. Senate.

“There is the ‘Product of the USA’ bill and the American Beef Labeling Act, but both of those are still being proposed as voluntary,” he said. “At this point, the corporate meat interests are arguing that mandatory labeling would be a burden.”

For more information about MCA, visit montanacattlemen.org.