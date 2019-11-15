Matt Russell is an optimist. The farmer and attorney is an advocate for the idea of farmers working with each other to find creative answers on issues related to climate change.
“Farmers are bright-eyed and excited to solve problems,” Russell explains. “That’s what we do.”
So Russell says he would like to see the conversation about climate change move beyond the political lines in the sand that have sometimes been drawn.
Of course, climate change is a political issue as well, and many of the Democratic presidential candidates roaming Iowa in recent months have come up with rural plans and climate change proposals. A tour of candidate websites indicates many are supportive of biofuels and of other forms of alternative energy, for example.
Candidate Tom Steyer, who first became well known a couple of years ago for spending part of his fortune pushing the subject of climate change, was the latest. Last week he unveiled his rural plan, which included several items related to climate change.
That is not a surprise to Jim Mowrer, a Democrat and one-time Congressional candidate.
Mowrer, a military veteran, held a press conference last week aimed at talking about climate change as a national defense issue.
The military is non-partisan, Mowrer says, but it has been matter-of-fact about the existence of climate change and pro-active about dealing with it. The military looks at bases that are being affected by climate change and at wars that could potentially be caused by drought, flooding or other climate-related issues.
But while he and many of the presidential candidates talk about policies and in some cases use climate change as political talking points, Russell is taking a more basic approach. He’s talking to farmers and trying to find ways of allowing them to solve problems.
Russell spent a decade working at the Drake University Agricultural Law Center before he left to head Iowa Interfaith Power & Light. He led a panel on climate change at a conference on soil last week that was sponsored by the Drake center.
Russell talked about the importance of faith and bipartisan discussion of climate change.
If you want to talk about blame or victims, farmers lose interest quickly, he says. But if you describe it as a problem that needs to be solved, it becomes a challenge.
What candidates and the government can do, he adds, is figure out ways to incentivize farmers to find those solutions and to profit from them. Both the market and farm programs incentivize production instead of practices such as conservation tillage, cover crops, integrated livestock systems, extended crop rotations or on-farm energy production.
“Nobody is going to send us a check if we don’t step up and lead,” Russell says.
That means working with candidates in much the same way farmers already do in regards to ethanol policy and support for the Renewable Fuel Standard.
Russell remains optimistic that climate change is a solvable problem and that farmers could benefit greatly. But doing so will mean changing the way farmers operate and it will require agricultural innovation, he says.