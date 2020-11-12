Real U.S. net farm income is forecasted to be about $102.0 billion in 2020, which if realized would represent the largest net farm income since 2013. Real U.S. capital expenditures on machinery, buildings and land improvements peaked in 2014 at $47.9 billion, but are forecasted to only be $29.9 billion in 2020. It will be interesting to see if capital expenditures increase in response to potentially increased net farm income in the next couple of years. This article examines trends in capital expenditures and compares capital expenditures to capital consumption.
Real-capital expenditure trends detailed
Figure 1 illustrates real U.S. farm-capital expenditures and consumption from 1973 to 2020. The 2020 value represents a forecast. Capital expenditures and consumption are expressed in 2019 dollars in Figure 1. Capital expenditures include tractors, trucks, autos, machinery, buildings, land improvements and miscellaneous capital expenditures. Capital consumption represents the declining balance of capital stock or economic depreciation.
Using Figure 1, two large increases in capital expenditures and two large decreases in capital expenditures have occurred since 1973. The first increase occurred during the 1973-to-1979 period. During that period real capital expenditures increased from $46.9 billion in 1973 to $59.2 billion in 1979. The 1979 peak represents the greatest annual capital-expenditures level since 1973.
The second increase occurred during the 2009-to-2014 period. During that period real capital expenditures increased from $27.5 billion to $47.9 billion. The first large decrease in real capital expenditures occurred from 1979 to 1986. Real capital expenditures declined about 71 percent from the 1979 peak to the 1986 trough. The second-largest decrease is currently playing out. Since the 2014 peak real capital expenditures have declined about 37 percent.
An alternative way to examine trends in capital expenditures and consumption is to compute the ratio of capital expenditures to capital consumption. That ratio is depicted in Figure 2. A ratio of more than 1 indicates that capital is being replaced at a rate greater than economic depreciation. Conversely a ratio of less than 1 indicates that economic depreciation is larger than capital replacement. The average ratio during the 1973-to-2020 period was 1.020, which indicates that – on average – capital replacement exceeded capital consumption.
The annual ratio appears to be quite cyclical. The ratio of capital expenditures to capital consumption was:
- more than 1 from 1973 to 1980
- less than 1 from 1981 to 1997
- more than 1 from 1998 to 2013
- less than 1 from 2014 to 2018
- more than 1 in 2019 and 2020
The least annual ratios occurred during the 1980s farm financial crisis. There was a substantial decrease in capital expenditures in the 1980s. At the trough in 1986 the ratio of capital expenditure to capital consumption was only 0.52. The three biggest ratios occurred in 2008 at 1.73, in 2010 at 1.47 and in 2011 at 1.70. Obviously U.S. farms replaced a substantial portion of depreciable capital during the 2007-to-2013 period.
The ratio decreased from 0.92 to 0.67 from 2014 to 2016, and then increased to 1.08 in 2020. The fact that the ratio has been at more than 1 the past couple of years indicates that U.S. farms have been able to fully compensate for the decline in machinery value associated with economic depreciation, through machinery purchases the past couple of years.
The discussion applies to total capital expenditures. The changes in expenditures since the most recent peak in 2014 differs among expenditure categories. Data by expenditure category is not available for 2020, so percentage decreases were computed using 2014 and 2019 data.
- Decline in total capital expenditures from 2014 to 2019 was 32.9 percent.
- Decline in expenditures for tractors at 25.3 percent, autos at 32.4 percent and buildings at 20.8 percent were less than than the decrease in total capital expenditures.
- In contrast expenditures for trucks at 38.9 percent, machinery at 41 percent and land improvements at 35.5 percent were relatively more than the decline in total capital expenditures.
Capital spending diffusion index explained
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has reported a capital diffusion index on a quarterly basis since second-quarter 2002. The diffusion index is computed by asking bankers whether capital spending during a quarter was more than, less than or the same as in the year-earlier period. The index is then computed by subtracting the percentage of bankers who responded “less” from the percentage who responded “more” and adding 100. An index of less than 100 indicates that capital spending is relatively less than the year-earlier period. Conversely an index of more than 100 indicates that capital spending is relatively more than the year-earlier period.
Figure 3 reports the capital spending diffusion index from second-quarter 2002 to second-quarter 2020. An index of less than 100 means that a greater percentage of agricultural bankers thought capital spending was less than the percentage of agricultural bankers who thought capital spending was more. The index has been at less than 100 since second-quarter 2013. The reduced index since then occurred in third-quarter 2016 – with a diffusion index value of 15. The index value was 50 in first-quarter 2020 and 31 in second-quarter 2020.
Conclusions
Real capital expenditures on U.S. farms have decreased significantly since 2014. In addition the capital spending diffusion index reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has been less than 100 since second-quarter 2013. Real net farm income in 2020 is projected to be more than the long-run average since 1973. If net farm income remains relatively inflated during the next couple of years, we will probably see an increase in capital expenditures for machinery, buildings and land improvements.