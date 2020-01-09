My first experience with the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin® occurred after my neighbor Brian Forrest invited me to attend a PDPW Barnstorming event with him. In that meeting fellow farmers and PDPW members would be discussing the type of educational programs they’d like PDPW to organize for them.
I have always appreciated the opportunity to network with and learn from other farmers so I agreed to attend with him. While it’s been a few years since that meeting I still clearly remember the impact of being in the same room with like-minded producers eager to learn more and connect with one another.
I had heard of PDPW before and knew education was one of the group’s primary focuses. As I sat among other dairy producers in that meeting I realized there were a lot of producers who had the same goals and interests as me. I was glad I had decided to tag along.
Soon after I attended a PDPW human-resources meeting, then a herdsperson conference. I learned about the Agricultural Community Engagement® program, a partnership with Wisconsin Counties Association and Wisconsin Towns Association. I saw that PDPW was involved in working with more than just those in the immediate dairy industry.
One of the most important undertakings PDPW has ever supported – in my opinion – is the group’s work to endorse the Dairy Innovation Hub. An incredible gift to the industry, the Innovation Hub stands to impact the industry for years to come by way of much-needed funds for research in dairy through the University of Wisconsin system. Dairy science and other agricultural-research programs at UW-Madison, UW-River Falls and UW-Platteville will all benefit from the diligent behind-the-scenes work PDPW is a part of.
From its beginning PDPW has primarily been known for its legacy of providing first-rate educational programs guided by input from dairy producers. From 15-minute podcasts and hour-long webinars to 1-, 2- or 14-day programs, PDPW truly has a program for everyone. Those tuning in to PDPW podcasts and webinars don’t even need to leave the farm. Those who love networking while learning can choose from a wide range of in-person programs built around producer feedback.
Dairy producers wear so many hats; it can be easy to refuse opportunities to attend an educational program. Nobody can be an expert in everything but we still need to do our due diligence to learn as much as we can. PDPW makes that possible; the benefits are life-changing. Many members have told me they value the networks and friendships they’ve gained through PDPW as much as the knowledge they’ve gained attending programs. Listening to expert trainers and learning practical tips to use once back home is definitely important. But there’s no substitute for talking with someone who knows the path a producer is walking. Meeting other farmers and networking with them is one of the best things about this organization.
A new year always breathes new life into our attitudes, even if the work of the previous year remains undone. When we keep our focus on staying the course and moving forward, we’re better equipped to be our best selves. And that’s critical for our dairies, our teams and our families.
For anyone who’s been on the fringes for a while, this is a chance to step into the ring. PDPW’s programs are built on ideas producers provide; by attending those programs attendees are investing in themselves. Visit www.pdpw.org to review the offerings and upcoming programs. Allow me to put in a plug for the 2020 PDPW Business Conference. It will be the best two days producers spend off the farm, learning how to maximize work on the farm. Plan to attend March 18-19. I look forward to seeing everyone at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Those who attend will return home with renewed focus.
Visit pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information.