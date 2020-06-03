Arrival in U.S.:
Undocumented importations in the early 1920s to east coast states, 1920s to ranches in Wyoming and South Dakota
Current number of head in U.S.:
25,000-plus
National offices:
American Highland Cattle Association
Historic City Hall
22 S. Fourth Ave. Suite 201
Brighton, CO 80601-2042
303-659-2399
Mountain States Highland Cattle Association (includes Nebraska)
President Jesse Silva – jsilva0504@msn.com
North Central Highland Cattle Association (includes Iowa)
President Randi Johnson – president@nchca.org
Interesting breed fact:
A group of highland cattle is not called a herd but a fold. This is because centuries ago, in the winter in Scotland, the cattle were brought together at night in open shelters made of stone, called folds, to protect them from the weather and wolves.