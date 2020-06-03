Arrival in U.S.:

Undocumented importations in the early 1920s to east coast states, 1920s to ranches in Wyoming and South Dakota

Current number of head in U.S.:

25,000-plus

National offices:

American Highland Cattle Association

Historic City Hall

22 S. Fourth Ave. Suite 201

Brighton, CO 80601-2042

303-659-2399

info@highlandcattleusa.org

www.highlandcattleusa.org

Mountain States Highland Cattle Association (includes Nebraska)

President Jesse Silva – jsilva0504@msn.com

North Central Highland Cattle Association (includes Iowa)

www.nchca.org

President Randi Johnson – president@nchca.org

Interesting breed fact:

A group of highland cattle is not called a herd but a fold. This is because centuries ago, in the winter in Scotland, the cattle were brought together at night in open shelters made of stone, called folds, to protect them from the weather and wolves.