When it comes to opposing the raising of animals for food – particularly ruminants such as cattle – arguments often pertain to land use. One of the most prevalent theories is that the planet would be better served if cattle-grazing land was repurposed to grow crops to support a universal vegetarian or vegan diet. Yet shifting gears from animal agriculture to plant agriculture is not as easy as it seems. It might not even be possible.
To put the issue in perspective, think of the surface area of earth as an 8.5-inch by 11-inch sheet of paper. One-fourth of that sheet is all land. Of that postcard-sized parcel representing all land, an area about the size of a business card is suitable to produce food. However – and here’s the rub – not all agricultural land is created equally.
One-third of agricultural land is arable, meaning suitable for farming fruits and vegetables. Conversely the other two-thirds is marginal farmland. It’s not conducive to growing plant-based food due to conditions such as poor soil nutrients, lack of moisture and more. But that’s not to say marginal land doesn’t help feed people. It just does so indirectly, thanks to cattle and other livestock.
Cattle are masterful at taking what we can’t digest and turning it into quality protein that’s digestible as well as packed with nutrients. Globally only 14 percent of what we feed to livestock is digestible by us. About half of livestock feed is grass and leaves; only 13 percent is grain.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations supports that number. The organization has gone on record to state a whopping 86 percent of livestock feed doesn’t qualify as human food. Marginal agricultural land isn’t suitable for growing fruits and vegetables but it can – and is – used to raise grasses and additional feed for cattle and other livestock. They’re able to break down and upcycle into foods such as milk, cheese, yogurt and meat products.
Removing animals from U.S. agriculture would reduce agricultural greenhouse-gas emissions. But it would also create a scenario in which the food supply is incapable of supporting the U.S. population’s nutritional requirements, not to mention that of the world.
As critics of animal agriculture are quick to say, we could produce more pounds of food and more calories per person if we raised only plants. What the argument fails to consider is that there is a more-robust and even sensible perspective on nutrition. Food security is not so much about producing enough calories, but about essential micro- and macro-nutrients. Consuming livestock is a way for us to value-add plant agriculture, both in terms of nutritional value and economic value.
Those who advocate eating less meat and dairy have every right to do so but some of the arguments are flawed – at least where land use is concerned. From an accuracy standpoint the land-use argument doesn’t hold much water.