“The market traded sharply lower early in the day and pushed all the way down to the lowest level since March 4 before finding support,” The Hightower Report said.
Packer margins are staying strong and beef prices continue to stabilize, The Hightower Report said. Improving pasture conditions and a slowing flow of market ready cattle, are supporting the cash markets.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.94%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.76%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.21%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.06% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.58%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 29 cents (0.19%), and June gasoline is down 0.27%.