The short-term demand news is somewhat sluggish with beef prices moving lower and traders uncertain on the export outlook. With decent global supply, imports could turn up given the relatively high price, according to The Hightower Report.
The cattle market was mixed in live cattle and lower in feeder cattle yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Cash trade was light.
Outside markets
Stocks: February E-mini S&Ps were down 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.66%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.83%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.74%. European equity markets extended gains on Thursday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 rising to above 450, its highest level since April 2022 on optimism the U.S. inflation report later today will show further easing in price pressures, supporting the case for a less aggressive Federal Reserve tightening. Meanwhile, the German DAX was trading at 11-month highs. The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.05% to close at 3,163 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.23% to 11,466 on Thursday, recouping some losses from the previous session, as investors digested data showing consumer prices in China accelerated as expected in December, while producer prices fell more than anticipated.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.07% and USD/JPY was down 1.13%.
Energy: Februrary WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.25%, and February gasoline is up 1.17%.