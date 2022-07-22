 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Choice down 64 cents to $267.12/cwt.

Select up 1.97 to $242.50/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 732 head sold live at $144.00-144.05 and 290 head sold dressed at $228.90

The latest USDA figures through May showed close to 47% more Canadian cattle for slaughter than a year ago. The cheap Canadian Dollar is what packers like and usually cattle are bought with plant weights, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Traders will monitor the USDA Cattle on Feed Report today closely and the USDA Inventory Report, according to The Hightower Report.

