“The sharp break in beef prices last week, to their lowest level since April 2021, has traders holding a bearish attitude toward cash markets this week,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
The cattle market starts a new week after, front month live cattle futures ended Friday with 12 to 35 cent losses. For the October contract that meant being 17 cents lower for the week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.91%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.69%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.19%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.59% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.62%. European stocks were down led by France where the CAC 40 Index dropped to the lowest in over nine weeks, underperforming its regional European peers, “amid lingering concerns over recession and ahead of several central bank meetings this week, including a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.35% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell by 1.11%. Asian stocks were down with Japan hitting its lowest levels in a week “taking cues from a weak overnight session on Wall Street, as investors fretted about high inflation, rising interest rates and slowing growth globally,” TradingEconomics.com said this morning.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.171%, EUR/USD was down 0.21% and USD/JPY was up 0.47%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning dropped by $2.48 cents (2.93%), and November gasoline fell by 2.75%.