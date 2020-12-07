Sale Name: 2020 North Star Classic Sale
Location: Valley City, ND
Sale Date: 12-05-2020
Breed: Angus, SimAngus, Simmental
Auctioneer: Dustin Carter
Sale Manager: Stacy Erdmann
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
17 Lots average $1776
TOP SELLING OPEN HEIFER:
Lot 3. Angus, $3,000, HFMN Blackbird 0191, January 21. 2020, W/C Nightwatch 84E x Panther Cr Incredible 6704, consigned by Logan Hoffmann, Wheatland, ND, sold to Bruhn Cattle, Mapleton, IA
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:
Lot 4. Angus, $2,700, HFMN Miss Wonderful 9195, February 6, 2020, W/C Nightwatch 84E x PVF Insight 0129, bred to RBM Top Cut G192, consigned by Chris Hoffmann, Wheatland, ND, sold to K&A Cattle Co., Astoria, SD
TOP SELLING STEER:
Lot 15. SimAngus Steer, March 28, 2020, consigned by Beitelspacher Ranch, Bowdle, SD, sold to Curtis Blair, Glenwood, MN