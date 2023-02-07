Sale Name: 2023 Ellingson Angus Real-World Genetics Production Sale
Location: St. Anthony, ND
Sale Date: 02-04-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Greg Goggins
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
335 Bulls average $13,382
275 Commercial Bred Heifers average $2,532
570 Commercial Open Heifers average $1,536
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $110,000, Ellingson Profound 2100, February 17, 2022, Ellingson Profound 8155 x Koupal Advance 28, Hollow Top Angus, MT
Lot 160. $90,000, Ellingson Turn Key 2058, February 15, 2022, Ellingson Turn Key 0170 x EA JLS Perfect Storm 1863, Katus X7 Ranch, SD and Beran Brothers, KS
Lot 10. $70,000, Ellingson Profound 2005, February 10, 2022, Ellingson Profound 8155 x Koupal Advance 28, Little Goose Ranch, WY and Barnes Ranch, SD
Lot 161. $67,500, Ellingson Turn Key 2001, February 7, 2022, Ellingson Turn Key 0170 x Koupal Juneau 797, Merit Cattle Company, Saskatchewan, Arda Farms, Alberta, and MJT Cattle, Alberta, Canada
Lot 4. $50,000, Ellingson Profound 2056, February 14, 2022, Ellingson Profound 8155 x Koupal Advance 28, Mohnen Angus, SD and Genex CRI, WI