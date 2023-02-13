Sale: TNT Simmentals
38th Annual Bull Sale
2/10/2023
106 Bulls averaged $9,736
64 – Black Bulls averaged $11,051
42 – Red Bulls averaged $7,732
Lot 20. $30,000, TNT K468, 3/11/22, a black ¾ Simmental ¼ Angus sired by TNT Convergence F380 x TNT Miss F576 (NPS Status C186) sold to Trade Wind Ranch of Tioga, ND.
Lot 63. $30,000, TNT K508, 3/16/22, a black ½ Simmental ½ Angus sired by TNT Convergence F380 x TNT Miss F126 (GAR Prophet) sold to Crosshair Simmentals of Dawson, ND.
Lot 53. $22,500, TNT K438, 3/08/22, a black ½ Simmental ½ Angus sired by Gibbs Southern Comfort 7056E x TNT Miss E189 (Herbster West River 5158) sold to Joe Wagner of Brandon, MN.
Lot 21. $21,000, TNT K470, 3/11/22, a black ¾ Simmental ¼ Angus sired by Gibbs 7382E Broad Range x TNT Miss H196 (Gibbs 7056E Southern Comfort) sold to Michael Kjelgaard of McHenry, ND.
Lot 11. $19,000, TNT K463, 3/11/22, a black PB Simmental sired by Hooks Eagle 6E x TNT Miss F567 (TNT Pride C232) sold to Quandt Brothers of Oakes, ND.
Lot 64. $18,000, TNT K524, 3/19/22, a black ½ Simmental ½ Angus sired by Gibbs Southern Comfort 7056E x TNT Miss E188 (HSR Lead Off C705) sold to Crosshair Simmentals of Dawson, ND.
Lot 48. $18,000, TNT K601, 2/27/22, a black ½ Simmental ½ Angus sired by Bar CK Avenger 9023G x TNT Miss G118 (TNT Unified B203) sold to Daniel Moch of Braddock, ND.
Lot 31. $17,000, TNT K430, 3/07/22, a black 5/8 Simmental 3/8 Angus sired by Gibbs 7056E Southern Comfort x TNT Miss E254 (TNT Unified B203) sold to Trade Winds Ranch of Tioga, ND.
Lot 59. $17,000, TNT K494, 3/15/22, a black ½ Simmental ½ Angus sired by Gibbs 7056E Southern Comfort x TNT G120 (Rymo Extra Up U60D) sold to Keith Hochhalter of Ashley, ND.
Volume Buyers
Michael Kjelgaard of McHenry, N.D.; Eagle Nest Ranch of Lodgepole, S.D.; Jeff McCloud of Cresbard, S.D.; David and Lane Alley of Isabel, S.D.; and Doug LaMont of Carpenter, S.D., all purchased 4 bulls.
Over 85 percent of the bulls sold to repeat customers. There was an excellent offering of bulls from the first to the last with many reasonable buys throughout the sale. All of us at TNT Simmentals are blessed with so much support from many new and old customers alike and we truly appreciate the confidence in our genetics from top notch seed stock and commercial herds across the nation. It truly was an amazing day.