21 Angus 29th Top Cut Bill Sale

Sale Name: 21 Angus 29th Top Cut Bill Sale

Location: New England, ND

Sale Date: 01-28-2023

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average: 159 Yearling Angus Bulls $7581.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1 $47,500 21AR Stellar C152A; a 2/9/22 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Griffin Land & Livestock; Billings, MT

Lot 2 $16,000 21AR Justified C134; a 2/8/22 son of KG Justified 3023 to Stuart Nielsen; New England, ND

Lot 28 $15,000 21AR Stellar C269; a 2/21/22 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Leslie Olson; Dickenson, ND

Lot 48 $14,500 21AR Stellar C065; a 2/4/22 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Jacob Nemitallo; Stanley, ND

Lot 4 $13,000 21AR Justified 3023; a 2/6/22 son of KG Justified 3023 to Dru Burke; Ismay, MT

