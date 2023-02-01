Sale Name: 21 Angus 29th Top Cut Bill Sale
Location: New England, ND
Sale Date: 01-28-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average: 159 Yearling Angus Bulls $7581.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1 $47,500 21AR Stellar C152A; a 2/9/22 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Griffin Land & Livestock; Billings, MT
Lot 2 $16,000 21AR Justified C134; a 2/8/22 son of KG Justified 3023 to Stuart Nielsen; New England, ND
Lot 28 $15,000 21AR Stellar C269; a 2/21/22 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Leslie Olson; Dickenson, ND
Lot 48 $14,500 21AR Stellar C065; a 2/4/22 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Jacob Nemitallo; Stanley, ND
Lot 4 $13,000 21AR Justified 3023; a 2/6/22 son of KG Justified 3023 to Dru Burke; Ismay, MT