21st Annual Gonsior Simmentals In The Heartland Sale

The 21st Annual Gonsior Simmentals In The Heartland Sale took place on Sunday, March 14th at the farm near Fullerton, Nebraska. It was a rainy day, but that did not stop the crowd from attending for the great hospitality. The offering consisted of percentage and purebred bulls, fancy open heifers, cow/calf pairs, bred females and embryo packages.

Thank you to everyone who expressed interest in this years offering as well as all of bidders and buyers, both in person and online! We look forward to working with each of you. Be sure to mark your calendars for March 13, 2022 for our 22nd Annual Sale!

Lot 80 $7,500 – 1/2 Interest ($15,000 Total Valuation)

Gonsior Precious G14 – Pair

LLSF Pays To Believe ZU194 x WAGR Precious 202Z

Bull calf at side sired by Hook’s Beacon 56B

Buyer: Rincker Brothers, Strasburg, IL

Lot 49 $5,500 – 1/2 Interest ($11,000 Total Valuation)

Gonsior Hopeful H17 – Open

LLSF Pays To Believe ZU194 x Halls Be Steel My Heart

Buyer: Lehrman Family Simmentals, Spencer, SD

Lot 16 $8,250

Gonsior/BSC Big Bopper H91 – Bull

W/C Night Watch 84E x Gonsior Perfect Mile B3

Buyer: Dean Cattle Company, Douglas, NE

Lot 86 $7,000

W-C Gemstone G438 – Pair

WS Revival x HS Sweet Gem X141N

Heifer calf sired by W/C Executive Order 8543B

Buyer: Sloup Simmentals, Seward, NE

Lot 55 $6,250

Gonsior Hollywood H19 – Open

W/C Executive Order 8543B x Gonsior Falalalala F4

Buyer: TB Livestock, Columbus, NE

Lot 2 $6,000

Gonsior Legend G395 - Bull

B C Lookout 7024 x KA TCF Independence S30L

Buyer: Fouts Simmentals, Hildreth, NE

Lot 19 $5,500

Gonsior Punchout H88 – Bull

W/C Night Watch 84E x LSS Miss 812F

Buyer: Cody Pitt, Hotchkiss, CO

Lot 58 $5,500

Gonsior/TRL Heartlight H49 – Open

Mr. CCF 20-20 x Gonsior/RC Beauty B14

Buyer: Kane Brandes, Central City, NE

Lot 13 $5,000

Gonsior Gamechanger H93 – Bull

Hook’s Beacon 56B x HILB Dakota Love A016S

Buyer: Wilson Cattle, North Platte, NE

Lot 25 $5,000

Gonsior Doubled Up H23 – Bull

Hook’s Beacon 56B x Gonsior Shezshear F15

Buyer: Matt Mottl, Palmer, NE

Lot 29 $5,000

Gonsior Change Up H73 – Bull

W/C Night Watch 84E x Gonsior Evette E6

Buyer: Todd Kucera, Palmer, NE

40 Bulls Averaged $4,022

22.5 Open Heifers Averaged $2,891

16.5 Cow/Calf Pairs Averaged $4,145

8 Bred Females Averaged $2,538

87 Live Lots Averaged $3,766

Also Sold 3 Embryo Packages Averaged $1,450 or $483/egg

Marketing Representatives:

Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Derek Vogt, EE Sales, NE; Chris Beutler, Lee AgriMedia, NE; Matt Printz, Livestock Plus, NE; Ronald Miller, NE; Rick Buehler, NE; Tom Sonderup, NE; Nate Jelinke, NE; Myron Benes, NE; Clay Schaardt, NE; Mariah Miller, LiveAuctions.TV, IA

Auctioneer: Col. Tracy Harl, CO

Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN

