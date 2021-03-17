The 21st Annual Gonsior Simmentals In The Heartland Sale took place on Sunday, March 14th at the farm near Fullerton, Nebraska. It was a rainy day, but that did not stop the crowd from attending for the great hospitality. The offering consisted of percentage and purebred bulls, fancy open heifers, cow/calf pairs, bred females and embryo packages.
Thank you to everyone who expressed interest in this years offering as well as all of bidders and buyers, both in person and online! We look forward to working with each of you. Be sure to mark your calendars for March 13, 2022 for our 22nd Annual Sale!
Lot 80 $7,500 – 1/2 Interest ($15,000 Total Valuation)
Gonsior Precious G14 – Pair
LLSF Pays To Believe ZU194 x WAGR Precious 202Z
Bull calf at side sired by Hook’s Beacon 56B
Buyer: Rincker Brothers, Strasburg, IL
Lot 49 $5,500 – 1/2 Interest ($11,000 Total Valuation)
Gonsior Hopeful H17 – Open
LLSF Pays To Believe ZU194 x Halls Be Steel My Heart
Buyer: Lehrman Family Simmentals, Spencer, SD
Lot 16 $8,250
Gonsior/BSC Big Bopper H91 – Bull
W/C Night Watch 84E x Gonsior Perfect Mile B3
Buyer: Dean Cattle Company, Douglas, NE
Lot 86 $7,000
W-C Gemstone G438 – Pair
WS Revival x HS Sweet Gem X141N
Heifer calf sired by W/C Executive Order 8543B
Buyer: Sloup Simmentals, Seward, NE
Lot 55 $6,250
Gonsior Hollywood H19 – Open
W/C Executive Order 8543B x Gonsior Falalalala F4
Buyer: TB Livestock, Columbus, NE
Lot 2 $6,000
Gonsior Legend G395 - Bull
B C Lookout 7024 x KA TCF Independence S30L
Buyer: Fouts Simmentals, Hildreth, NE
Lot 19 $5,500
Gonsior Punchout H88 – Bull
W/C Night Watch 84E x LSS Miss 812F
Buyer: Cody Pitt, Hotchkiss, CO
Lot 58 $5,500
Gonsior/TRL Heartlight H49 – Open
Mr. CCF 20-20 x Gonsior/RC Beauty B14
Buyer: Kane Brandes, Central City, NE
Lot 13 $5,000
Gonsior Gamechanger H93 – Bull
Hook’s Beacon 56B x HILB Dakota Love A016S
Buyer: Wilson Cattle, North Platte, NE
Lot 25 $5,000
Gonsior Doubled Up H23 – Bull
Hook’s Beacon 56B x Gonsior Shezshear F15
Buyer: Matt Mottl, Palmer, NE
Lot 29 $5,000
Gonsior Change Up H73 – Bull
W/C Night Watch 84E x Gonsior Evette E6
Buyer: Todd Kucera, Palmer, NE
40 Bulls Averaged $4,022
22.5 Open Heifers Averaged $2,891
16.5 Cow/Calf Pairs Averaged $4,145
8 Bred Females Averaged $2,538
87 Live Lots Averaged $3,766
Also Sold 3 Embryo Packages Averaged $1,450 or $483/egg
Marketing Representatives:
Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Derek Vogt, EE Sales, NE; Chris Beutler, Lee AgriMedia, NE; Matt Printz, Livestock Plus, NE; Ronald Miller, NE; Rick Buehler, NE; Tom Sonderup, NE; Nate Jelinke, NE; Myron Benes, NE; Clay Schaardt, NE; Mariah Miller, LiveAuctions.TV, IA
Auctioneer: Col. Tracy Harl, CO
Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN