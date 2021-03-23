Sale Name: 3C/NLC 50th Annual Production Sale
Location: Wessington, South Dakota
Sale Date: 03-19-2021
Averages:
147 bulls $4209
Top lots:
Lot 14 took high selling accolades commanding $10,000 by Elkwood Manor and Andrew Oliver of Remington, Virginia. The SimAngus bull was sired by LCDR Favor.
Lot 30 came in second at $8,000 son of Yardley Titanium was chosen by Evan Bleyenberg of Sioux Center, IA.
Elkwood Manor and Andrew Oliver again, teamed up to buy Lot 84. A son of CCR Boulder, to $7500 and will make his home in Virginia as well.
Lot 22 will soon be California dreamin’ with new owner Frank Imhoff, Pleasanton, CA. The son of MR NLC Handsome commanded $7500. This attractive, high carcassing bull was another high quality hybrid SimAngus.
Lot 18, son of BCLR Cash Flow, brought $7250 and was chosen by Rod Griffiths , Wallace, NE.
Lot 1 was another sale highlight. Purchased by Ben Bogenhagen, White Lake, SD the moderate birth weight, but still powerful purebred led of f the sale with a new sire group, 3C Fine and brought $7,000.