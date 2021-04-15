 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4th Annual Passion For Perfection Sale

4th Annual Passion For Perfection Sale

  • Updated

The 4th Annual Passion For Perfection Sale was held on Saturday, April 10th at Hilbrands Cattle Co. near Clara City, Minnesota. The rain stopped and the sun came out to make for a record setting sale day! Bidders came from 32 US States and 4 Canadian Providences with cattle selling into 17 different states and 2 providences.

From the bottom of our hearts THANK YOU to all of buyers, bidders and everyone who expressed interest in the offering and our operation. We are truly humbled by the support and belief you have in our program. Be sure to save the date of December 4th for our Annual Jewels of the Northland Sale.

Lot 3 $30,000 – 1/2 Interest ($60,000 Total Valuation)

HILB Deja Vu G106W

HILB/SHER Data Breach x GLS Dash of Class D612

Heifer Calf at side by Mr. SR 71 Right Now E1538

Buyer: Foster Brothers Farms, Lockney, TX

Lot 1 $21,500 – 1/2 Interest ($43,000 Total Valuation)

HILB Lace N Lillies F2S

W/C Executive Order 8543B x RB Lilly

Heifer Calf at side by LLSF Vantage Point F398

Buyer: Grace Schlueter, Sauk Rapids, MN

Lot 2 $20,000 – 1/2 Interest ($40,000 Total Valuation)

HILB/SHER G749E “Bliss”

W/C Executive Order 8543B x HILB/SHER Miss Alexa 749E

Bull Calf at side by KBHR Sniper E036

Buyer: Shoal Creek Land & Cattle, Excelsior Springs, MO

Lot 20 $32,000

HILB/SHER Liberty Belle G370

W/C Executive Order 8543B x AJE Gabby R7

Heifer Calf at side by HILB Oracle C033R

Buyer: Boss Lake Genetics, Alberta, Canada

Lot DB $29,000

HILB/SHER Data Breach 012E

HILB Oracle C033R x SHER Glitter Time 012X

Buyer: Legacy Livestock, Rigby, ID

Lot 6 $29,000

HILB Miss Moana F13B G13B

PVF Blacklist 7077 x HILB Fairy Tale B5

Heifer Calf at side by HILB Oracle C033R

Buyer: Megan Brown, Roanoke, AL

Lot 5 $20,500

HILB/Jass Mystique Love G710B

OBCC CMFM Deplorabull D148 x HILB Crazy N Love A475S

Heifer Calf at side by HILB Oracle C033R

Buyer: Moody Farms, Maxwell, IA

Lot 4 $20,000

HILB/SHER Queen Of Diamonds G543

HILB/SHER Data Breach x AJE Gabby R7

Heifer Calf at side by W/C Executive Order 8543B

Buyer: Rincker Brothers, Strasburg, IL

Lot 38 $19,500

HILB Good To Stare E090

B C Lookout 7024 x HS Stop And Stare U118L

Heifer Calf at side by W/C Fort Knox 609F

Buyer: Brookwood Farms, Saux Rapids, MN

Lot 27 $19,000

HILB Once Upon A Time G27B

HILB/SHER Data Breach x HILB/MBCC Ever After

Bull Calf at side by W/C Fort Knox 609F

Buyer: Lucas Johnson, Danforth, IL

Lot 7 $16,500

HILB Valentina G593

W/C Relentless 32C x HILB Miss Behati D016S

Bull Calf at side Mr. SR 71 Right Now E1538

Buyer: Brookwood Farms, Sauk Rapids, MN

Lot 42 $16,250

HILB A-Lister G05

PVF Blacklist 7077 x HS Stop And Stare U118L

Heifer Calf at side by HILB Oracle C033R

Buyer: TeKrony Brothers, Clear Lake, SD

Lot 10 $15,000

HILB/Jass Grandiose 53G

HILB/SHER Data Breach x HILB Crazy N Love A475S

Heifer Calf at side by OMF Epic E27

Buyer: C-Mor Beef Farms, Seymour, IL

Lot 13 $15,000

HILB/Jass My Love 397F

OBCC CMFM Deplorabull D148 x HILB Crazy N Love A475S

Heifer Calf at side Mr. SR 71 Right Now E1538

Buyer: Osborn Cattle Company, Edmond, OK

Lot 9 $14,500

HILB/Jass Unbreakable Love G17B

HILB/SHER Data Breach x HILB Crazy N Love A475S

Bull Calf at side by Felt Perseverance 302F

Buyer: Osborn Cattle Company, Edmond, OK

46.5 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Cow/Calf Pairs Averaged $11,326

1 Simmental Stud Bull Averaged $29,000

7 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Fall Open Heifers Averaged $6,200

5 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Breeding Age Bulls Averaged $5,220

59.5 Live Lots Averaged $10,506

Also Sold 9 Embryo Lots Averaged $2,684

Marketing Representatives:

Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Kelly Schmidt, MN; Mitchell Armitage, OK; Austin Brandt, IA; Jeremie Ruble, IA; Russ Danielson, SimSpecialist, ND; Amanda Hilbrands, LiveAuctions.TV, MN

Auctioneer: Col. Jered Shipman, TX

Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN

 

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News