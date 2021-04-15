The 4th Annual Passion For Perfection Sale was held on Saturday, April 10th at Hilbrands Cattle Co. near Clara City, Minnesota. The rain stopped and the sun came out to make for a record setting sale day! Bidders came from 32 US States and 4 Canadian Providences with cattle selling into 17 different states and 2 providences.
From the bottom of our hearts THANK YOU to all of buyers, bidders and everyone who expressed interest in the offering and our operation. We are truly humbled by the support and belief you have in our program. Be sure to save the date of December 4th for our Annual Jewels of the Northland Sale.
Lot 3 $30,000 – 1/2 Interest ($60,000 Total Valuation)
HILB Deja Vu G106W
HILB/SHER Data Breach x GLS Dash of Class D612
Heifer Calf at side by Mr. SR 71 Right Now E1538
Buyer: Foster Brothers Farms, Lockney, TX
Lot 1 $21,500 – 1/2 Interest ($43,000 Total Valuation)
HILB Lace N Lillies F2S
W/C Executive Order 8543B x RB Lilly
Heifer Calf at side by LLSF Vantage Point F398
Buyer: Grace Schlueter, Sauk Rapids, MN
Lot 2 $20,000 – 1/2 Interest ($40,000 Total Valuation)
HILB/SHER G749E “Bliss”
W/C Executive Order 8543B x HILB/SHER Miss Alexa 749E
Bull Calf at side by KBHR Sniper E036
Buyer: Shoal Creek Land & Cattle, Excelsior Springs, MO
Lot 20 $32,000
HILB/SHER Liberty Belle G370
W/C Executive Order 8543B x AJE Gabby R7
Heifer Calf at side by HILB Oracle C033R
Buyer: Boss Lake Genetics, Alberta, Canada
Lot DB $29,000
HILB/SHER Data Breach 012E
HILB Oracle C033R x SHER Glitter Time 012X
Buyer: Legacy Livestock, Rigby, ID
Lot 6 $29,000
HILB Miss Moana F13B G13B
PVF Blacklist 7077 x HILB Fairy Tale B5
Heifer Calf at side by HILB Oracle C033R
Buyer: Megan Brown, Roanoke, AL
Lot 5 $20,500
HILB/Jass Mystique Love G710B
OBCC CMFM Deplorabull D148 x HILB Crazy N Love A475S
Heifer Calf at side by HILB Oracle C033R
Buyer: Moody Farms, Maxwell, IA
Lot 4 $20,000
HILB/SHER Queen Of Diamonds G543
HILB/SHER Data Breach x AJE Gabby R7
Heifer Calf at side by W/C Executive Order 8543B
Buyer: Rincker Brothers, Strasburg, IL
Lot 38 $19,500
HILB Good To Stare E090
B C Lookout 7024 x HS Stop And Stare U118L
Heifer Calf at side by W/C Fort Knox 609F
Buyer: Brookwood Farms, Saux Rapids, MN
Lot 27 $19,000
HILB Once Upon A Time G27B
HILB/SHER Data Breach x HILB/MBCC Ever After
Bull Calf at side by W/C Fort Knox 609F
Buyer: Lucas Johnson, Danforth, IL
Lot 7 $16,500
HILB Valentina G593
W/C Relentless 32C x HILB Miss Behati D016S
Bull Calf at side Mr. SR 71 Right Now E1538
Buyer: Brookwood Farms, Sauk Rapids, MN
Lot 42 $16,250
HILB A-Lister G05
PVF Blacklist 7077 x HS Stop And Stare U118L
Heifer Calf at side by HILB Oracle C033R
Buyer: TeKrony Brothers, Clear Lake, SD
Lot 10 $15,000
HILB/Jass Grandiose 53G
HILB/SHER Data Breach x HILB Crazy N Love A475S
Heifer Calf at side by OMF Epic E27
Buyer: C-Mor Beef Farms, Seymour, IL
Lot 13 $15,000
HILB/Jass My Love 397F
OBCC CMFM Deplorabull D148 x HILB Crazy N Love A475S
Heifer Calf at side Mr. SR 71 Right Now E1538
Buyer: Osborn Cattle Company, Edmond, OK
Lot 9 $14,500
HILB/Jass Unbreakable Love G17B
HILB/SHER Data Breach x HILB Crazy N Love A475S
Bull Calf at side by Felt Perseverance 302F
Buyer: Osborn Cattle Company, Edmond, OK
46.5 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Cow/Calf Pairs Averaged $11,326
1 Simmental Stud Bull Averaged $29,000
7 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Fall Open Heifers Averaged $6,200
5 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Breeding Age Bulls Averaged $5,220
59.5 Live Lots Averaged $10,506
Also Sold 9 Embryo Lots Averaged $2,684
Marketing Representatives:
Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Kelly Schmidt, MN; Mitchell Armitage, OK; Austin Brandt, IA; Jeremie Ruble, IA; Russ Danielson, SimSpecialist, ND; Amanda Hilbrands, LiveAuctions.TV, MN
Auctioneer: Col. Jered Shipman, TX
Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN