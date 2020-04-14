Sale Name: 5L Red Angus Annual Spring Production Sale
Location: Sheridan, MT
Date: 04/10/2020
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell; Fletcher, OK
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
165 Red Angus Bulls $4,338.00
6 SimAngus Bulls $3,083.00
32 Profit Plus Bulls $3,789.00
6 Opti Bulls $2,667.00
155 Commercial Heifers $1,199.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 165 $20,000 5L Bourne Free 850-164G a 2/16/19 son of 5L Bourne Free 345-83E to Mushrush Red Angus; Strong City, KS
Lot 3 $11,500 5L Bourne 945-60G; a 2/9/19 son of 5L Bourne 117-48A to Blew Partnership; Castleton, KS
Lot 6 $10,000 5L Bourne 4753-54G; a 2/8/19 son of 5L Bourne 117-48A to Memory Ranches; Wells, NV
Lot 1 $9,000 5L Rarity 4748-531G; a 2/19/19 son of 5L Ultimatum 1893-03C to Wedel Red Angus; Leodi, KS
Lot 55 $9,000 5L Wrangler 5007-03G; a 1/21/19 son of 5L Wrangler 1974-166E to Laramie Cattle Co.; Rozel, WY