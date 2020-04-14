Sale Name: 5L Red Angus Annual Spring Production Sale

Location: Sheridan, MT

Date: 04/10/2020

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell; Fletcher, OK

Sale Manager:

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

165 Red Angus Bulls $4,338.00

6 SimAngus Bulls $3,083.00

32 Profit Plus Bulls $3,789.00

6 Opti Bulls $2,667.00

155 Commercial Heifers $1,199.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 165 $20,000 5L Bourne Free 850-164G a 2/16/19 son of 5L Bourne Free 345-83E to Mushrush Red Angus; Strong City, KS

Lot 3 $11,500 5L Bourne 945-60G; a 2/9/19 son of 5L Bourne 117-48A to Blew Partnership; Castleton, KS

Lot 6 $10,000 5L Bourne 4753-54G; a 2/8/19 son of 5L Bourne 117-48A to Memory Ranches; Wells, NV

Lot 1 $9,000 5L Rarity 4748-531G; a 2/19/19 son of 5L Ultimatum 1893-03C to Wedel Red Angus; Leodi, KS

Lot 55 $9,000 5L Wrangler 5007-03G; a 1/21/19 son of 5L Wrangler 1974-166E to Laramie Cattle Co.; Rozel, WY