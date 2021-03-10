The 6th Annual Cason’s Pride & Joy Simmentals Performance Bull Sale was held on Saturday, March 6th at the Russell Livestock Market in Russell, Iowa. The beautiful weather help pack the sale arena of new and past livestock breeders from seven different states.
Customer service is always a top priority at Cason’s Pride & Joy Simmentals. Thank you to everyone who expressed interest in this year’s sale, all of the previous customers for continuing to believe in our program and all of the new buyers that we look forward to working with! Mark your fall calendar for our Maternally Inspired Female Sale that will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Lot 1 $10,750
CASON’S MR. COWBOY UP G87S
CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z x Cason’s Miss Sienna
Buyer: Charles Dixon, Paola, KS
Lot 2 $10,750
CASON’S MR. COWBOY’S PRIDE G87
CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z x Cason’s Miss Sienna
Buyer: Charles Dixon, Paola, KS
Lot 65 $9,000
CASON’S MR. MCMASTER H13C
TJ Main Event 503B x Cason’s Miss Brenda
Buyer: Charles Dixon, Paola, KS
Lot 8 $7,500
CASON’S MR. DALLAS G26B
TJ Main Event 503B x Cason’s Miss Sage
Buyer: Mike Baldwin, Mystic, IA
Lot 37 $7,000
CASON’S MR. HERDSMAN H301Y
TJ Main Event 503B x Cason’s Miss Emma Grace
Buyer: Ryan Miller, Bloomfield, IA
Lot 63 $7,000
CASON’S MR. ROYAL CROWN H408
Cason’s Mr. Triple Crown x Sandy Acres 408Y
Buyer: Windy Valley Simmentals, Webster City, IA
Lot 49 $6,700
CASON’S MR. HERITAGE H521
TJ Roosevelt 366E x JC Ms. National 521C
Buyer: Bryce Neher, Udell, IA
Lot 54 $6,700
CASON’S MR. INNOVATOR H37C
CDI Innovator 325D x Cason’s Miss Regis
Buyer: David Spurgin, Moravia, IA
Lot 62 $6,500
CASON’S MR. BOULDER H301F
CCR Boulder 1339A x Cason’s Miss Kinsley
Buyer: David Spurgin, Moravia, IA
Lot 32 $6,400
CASON’S MR. DEACON H99A
TJ Main Event 503B x Cason’s Miss Fayette
Buyer: David Spurgin, Moravia, IA
66 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls Averaged $4,867
Marketing Representatives:
Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Austin Brandt, Midwest Marketer, IA; Joel Edge, IA; Mike Sorenson, Livestock Plus, IA; Curt Peterson, IA; Tony Ballenger, IA; Dr. Dewy Nibe, IA; Dr. Ryan Howard, IA; Seth Houston, IA; Bert Moore, ASA Representative, IA; Mariah Miller, LiveAuctions.TV, IA
Auctioneer: Col. Dustin Carter, SD
Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN