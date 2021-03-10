 Skip to main content
6th Annual Cason’s Pride & Joy Simmentals Performance Bull Sale

The 6th Annual Cason’s Pride & Joy Simmentals Performance Bull Sale was held on Saturday, March 6th at the Russell Livestock Market in Russell, Iowa. The beautiful weather help pack the sale arena of new and past livestock breeders from seven different states.

Customer service is always a top priority at Cason’s Pride & Joy Simmentals. Thank you to everyone who expressed interest in this year’s sale, all of the previous customers for continuing to believe in our program and all of the new buyers that we look forward to working with! Mark your fall calendar for our Maternally Inspired Female Sale that will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Lot 1               $10,750

CASON’S MR. COWBOY UP G87S

CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z x Cason’s Miss Sienna

Buyer: Charles Dixon, Paola, KS

Lot 2               $10,750

CASON’S MR. COWBOY’S PRIDE G87

CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z x Cason’s Miss Sienna

Buyer: Charles Dixon, Paola, KS

Lot 65             $9,000

CASON’S MR. MCMASTER H13C

TJ Main Event 503B x Cason’s Miss Brenda

Buyer: Charles Dixon, Paola, KS

Lot 8               $7,500

CASON’S MR. DALLAS G26B

TJ Main Event 503B x Cason’s Miss Sage

Buyer: Mike Baldwin, Mystic, IA

Lot 37             $7,000

CASON’S MR. HERDSMAN H301Y

TJ Main Event 503B x Cason’s Miss Emma Grace

Buyer: Ryan Miller, Bloomfield, IA

Lot 63             $7,000

CASON’S MR. ROYAL CROWN H408

Cason’s Mr. Triple Crown x Sandy Acres 408Y

Buyer: Windy Valley Simmentals, Webster City, IA

Lot 49             $6,700

CASON’S MR. HERITAGE H521

TJ Roosevelt 366E x JC Ms. National 521C

Buyer: Bryce Neher, Udell, IA

Lot 54             $6,700

CASON’S MR. INNOVATOR H37C

CDI Innovator 325D x Cason’s Miss Regis

Buyer: David Spurgin, Moravia, IA

Lot 62             $6,500

CASON’S MR. BOULDER H301F

CCR Boulder 1339A x Cason’s Miss Kinsley

Buyer: David Spurgin, Moravia, IA

Lot 32             $6,400

CASON’S MR. DEACON H99A

TJ Main Event 503B x Cason’s Miss Fayette

Buyer: David Spurgin, Moravia, IA

66 Simmental & Sim-Influenced Bulls Averaged $4,867

Marketing Representatives:

Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Austin Brandt, Midwest Marketer, IA; Joel Edge, IA; Mike Sorenson, Livestock Plus, IA; Curt Peterson, IA; Tony Ballenger, IA; Dr. Dewy Nibe, IA; Dr. Ryan Howard, IA; Seth Houston, IA; Bert Moore, ASA Representative, IA; Mariah Miller, LiveAuctions.TV, IA

Auctioneer: Col. Dustin Carter, SD

Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN

