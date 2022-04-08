 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A & B Cattle 32nd Annual Bull Sale

Location: Bassett, Nebraska

Sale Date: 04-07-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye

34 Fall Bulls $7,088

124 Yearling Bulls $6819

10 Elite Heifers $10,800

40 Commercial Heifers $1438

FALL BULLS

LOT 153 - $12,500 A & B No Doubt 0627

Sire: Hoover No Doubt ; MGS: Connealy Reflection

Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield, IA

LOT 147 - $11,500 A & B No Doubt 0613

Sire: Hoover No Doubt ; MGS: Connealy Reflection

Doug Shepperd, Mills NE

LOT 134 - $10,000 A & B Inertia 0526B JAS

Sire: GAR Inertia ; MGS: HA Cowboy Up 5405

Twin Creek Ranch, Bassett NE

LOT 148 - $10,000 A & B Playbook 0614

Sire: TEX Playbook 5437 ; MGS: McD SF Uno 3563

Rothleutner Family Limited Partnership

YEARLING BULLS

LOT 32 - $25,000 A & B Commodore 1040

Sire: Kesslers Commodore 6516 ; MGS: A & B Complement 4123

Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield IA

LOT 10 - $17,000 A & B Ashland 1026

Sire: GAR Ashland ; MGS: A & B Ferguson 6186

Larry & Donita Boska, Spencer NE

LOT 59 - $12,500 A & B Growth Fund 1376

Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund ; MGS: EXAR Upshot 0562B

Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby NE

LOT 54 - $12,000 A & B Growth Fund 1230 CLW

Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund ; MGS: Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36

Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby NE

LOT 84 - $12,000 A & B Gold Rush 1095

Sire: EZAR Gold Rush 6001 ; MGS: PA Valor 201

John Angus Farms, Miller NE

LOT 50 - $11,500 A & B Growth Fund 1110 AJS

Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund ; MGS: HA Cowboy Up 5405

Kevin Reilly, St. Paul NE

LOT 8 - $10,500 A & B Tahoe 1080

Sire: Tehama Tahoe B767 ; MGS: Connealy Spur

Larry & Donita Boska, Spencer NE

LOT 94 - $10,500 A & B Ferguson 1221

Sire: A & B Ferguson 6186 ; MGS: GDAR Game Day 449

Jim Heath, Cody NE

LOT 27 - $10,500 A & B Ashland 1288

Sire: GAR Ashland ; MGS: Baldridge Waylon W34

Kevin Reilly, St. Paul NE

LOT 103 - $10,000 A & B Exclusive 1533

Sire: Musgrave 316 Exclusive ; MGS: A & B Twenty X 3149

Spencer Keefe, Comstock NE

LOT 1 - $10,000 A & B Tahoe 1008

Sire: Tehama Tahoe B767 ; MGS: Connealy Spur

Jeremy Wagner

ELITE HEIFERS

LOT 179 - $25,000 A & B Queen 1035

Sire: GAR Ashland ; MGS: EZAR Gold Rush 6001

Dixie Valley Angus, Molinos CA

LOT 177 - $20,000 A & B Lucy 1010

Sire: Tehama Tahoe B767 ; MGS: Connealy Spur

Bob Mcconville, Indianola NE

LOT 175 - $18,000 A & B Mayflower 1003

Sire: Tehama Tahoe B767 ; MGS: LD Emblazon 999

Express Ranches, OK

