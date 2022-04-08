Sale Name: A & B Cattle 32nd Annual Bull Sale
Location: Bassett, Nebraska
Sale Date: 04-07-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
34 Fall Bulls $7,088.24
124 Yearling Bulls $6818.55
10 Elite Heifers $10,800.00
40 Commercial Heifers $1437.50
FALL BULLS
LOT 153 - $12,500 A & B No Doubt 0627
Sire: Hoover No Doubt ; MGS: Connealy Reflection
Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield, IA
LOT 147 - $11,500 A & B No Doubt 0613
Sire: Hoover No Doubt ; MGS: Connealy Reflection
Doug Shepperd, Mills NE
LOT 134 - $10,000 A & B Inertia 0526B JAS
Sire: GAR Inertia ; MGS: HA Cowboy Up 5405
Twin Creek Ranch, Bassett NE
LOT 148 - $10,000 A & B Playbook 0614
Sire: TEX Playbook 5437 ; MGS: McD SF Uno 3563
Rothleutner Family Limited Partnership
YEARLING BULLS
LOT 32 - $25,000 A & B Commodore 1040
Sire: Kesslers Commodore 6516 ; MGS: A & B Complement 4123
Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield IA
LOT 10 - $17,000 A & B Ashland 1026
Sire: GAR Ashland ; MGS: A & B Ferguson 6186
Larry & Donita Boska, Spencer NE
LOT 59 - $12,500 A & B Growth Fund 1376
Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund ; MGS: EXAR Upshot 0562B
Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby NE
LOT 54 - $12,000 A & B Growth Fund 1230 CLW
Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund ; MGS: Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36
Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby NE
LOT 84 - $12,000 A & B Gold Rush 1095
Sire: EZAR Gold Rush 6001 ; MGS: PA Valor 201
John Angus Farms, Miller NE
LOT 50 - $11,500 Growth Fund 1110 AJS
Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund ; MGS: HA Cowboy Up 5405
Kevin Reilly, St. Paul NE
LOT 8 - $10,500 A & B Tahoe 1080
Sire: Tehama Tahoe B767 ; MGS: Connealy Spur
Larry & Donita Boska, Spencer NE
LOT 94 - $10,500 A & B Ferguson 1221
Sire: A & B Ferguson 6186 ; MGS: GDAR Game Day 449
Jim Heath, Cody NE
LOT 27 - $10,500 A & B Ashland 1288
Sire: GAR Ashland ; MGS: Baldridge Waylon W34
Kevin Reilly, St. Paul NE
LOT 103 - $10,000 A & B Exclusive 1533
Sire: Musgrave 316 Exclusive ; MGS: A & B Twenty X 3149
Spencer Keefe, Comstock NE
LOT 1 - $10,000 A & B Tahoe 1008
Sire: Tehama Tahoe B767 ; MGS: Connealy Spur
Jeremy Wagner
ELITE HEIFERS
LOT 179 - $25,000 A & B Queen 1035
Sire: GAR Ashland ; MGS: EZAR Gold Rush 6001
Dixie Valley Angus, Molinos CA
LOT 177 - $20,000 A & B Lucy 1010
Sire: Tehama Tahoe B767 ; MGS: Connealy Spur
Bob Mcconville, Indianola NE
LOT 175 - $18,000 A & B Mayflower 1003
Sire: Tehama Tahoe B767 ; MGS: LD Emblazon 999
Express Ranches, OK