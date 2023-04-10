Sale Name: A & B Cattle 33rd Annual Production Sale
Location: Bassett, Nebraska
Sale Date: 04-06-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
38 Older Bulls averaged $6,921
114 Yearling bulls averaged $6,800
10 Registered Open Heifers averaged $6,875
40 Commercial Open Heifers averaged $1,709
Top Bulls
Lot 18 - $40,000, A & B Legacy 2254, 02/15/2022, Sire: EZAR Gold Rush 6001, MGS: Sitz Dash 10277, Bob McConville - Indianola, NE
Lot 34 - $17,000, A & B Salvation 2294 TMR, 02/19/2022, Sire: SG Salvation, MGS: Bar R Jet Black 5063, Luling Foundation - Luling, TX
Lot 42 - $16,000, A & B Commodore 2140, 02/07/2022, Sire: Kesslers Commodore 6516, MGS: LD Emblazon 999, Larry and Doneta Boska - Spencer, NE
Lot 160 - $13,000, A & B Tahoe 1608, 08/25/2021, Sire: Tehama Tahoe B767, MGS: EXAR Fedora 6231B, Cover Ranches - Ashby, NE
Lot 139 - $12,500, A & B Stock Fund 1638, 08/29/2021, Sire: EXAR Stock Fund 9097B, MGS: HA Cowboy Up 5405, Cover Ranches - Ashby, NE
Top Open Heifers
Lot 175 - $12,000, A & B Queen 2005, 01/20/2022, Sire: Kesslers Commodore 6516, MGS: Bar R Jet Black 5063, Lindskov LT Ranch - Isabel, SD
Lot 183 - $9,500, A & B Pride 2190, 02/11/2022, Sire: Musgrave 316 Exclusive, MGS: A & B SpotLite 3065, Lindskov LT Ranch - Isabel, SD