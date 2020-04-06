Sale Name: Arntzen Angus Ranch 44th Annual Production Sale

Location: Hilger, MT

Date: 04/02/2020

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Sale Manager:

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

209 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,874.00

22 Registered Yearling Heifers $1,909.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 5 $13,000 AAR Consistent 9530; a 2.15.19 son of Ellingson Consistent 6235 to Nielsen Angus; Lynch, NE

Lot 3 $12,000 AAR Consistent 9232; a 2/20/10 son of Ellingson Consistent 6235 to Ray Silkes; Pritchert CO

Lot 1 $11,000 AAR Outside 9052; a 2/5/19 son of TEF Outside 514 to Whistling Winds Angus; Hingham, MT

Lot 63 $10,000 AAR Stunner 9164; a 2/17/19 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Maxwell Ranch; Lewistown, MT

Lot 34 $9,750 AAR Stunner 9186; a 2/17/19 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Crouthamel Cattle Co.; Touchet, WA