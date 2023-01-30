 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baldridge Performance Angus Bull Sale

Sale Name: Baldridge Performance Angus Bull Sale

Location: North Platte, NE

Sale Date: 01-28-2023

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Al Conover-Wes Tiemann-Matt Lowery

Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye & Kirby Goettsch

363 Bulls average $8,868

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 124. $100,000, Baldridge Kimball K041, January 8, 2022, Mill Brae Identified 4031 x Baldridge 38 Special, Stone Point Cattle, NE, Huwa Cattle Co., Roggen, CO, Amdahl Angus, Rapid City, SD and Edgar Bros. Angus, Rockham, SD

Lot 227. $45,000, Baldridge Jacked, May 2, 2001, GAR Wichita x Hoover Dam, Orville Skogen, Fort Shaw, MT

Lot 218. $35,000, Baldridge Kinsman K992, February 14, 2022, Ferguson Trailblazer 239E x Hoover Dam, Grimmius Cattle Company, Hanford, CA

Lot 151. $30,000, Baldridge Jiggs, May 3, 2021, GAR Impressive x Hoover Dam, DBL Inc., Fullerton, NE

Lot 374. $30,000, Baldridge Jigsaw J523, May 10, 2021, SAV Rainfall 6846 x Spring Cove Reno 4021, Orville Skogen, Fort Shaw, MT

