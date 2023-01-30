Sale Name: Baldridge Performance Angus Bull Sale
Location: North Platte, NE
Sale Date: 01-28-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Al Conover-Wes Tiemann-Matt Lowery
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye & Kirby Goettsch
People are also reading…
363 Bulls average $8,868
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 124. $100,000, Baldridge Kimball K041, January 8, 2022, Mill Brae Identified 4031 x Baldridge 38 Special, Stone Point Cattle, NE, Huwa Cattle Co., Roggen, CO, Amdahl Angus, Rapid City, SD and Edgar Bros. Angus, Rockham, SD
Lot 227. $45,000, Baldridge Jacked, May 2, 2001, GAR Wichita x Hoover Dam, Orville Skogen, Fort Shaw, MT
Lot 218. $35,000, Baldridge Kinsman K992, February 14, 2022, Ferguson Trailblazer 239E x Hoover Dam, Grimmius Cattle Company, Hanford, CA
Lot 151. $30,000, Baldridge Jiggs, May 3, 2021, GAR Impressive x Hoover Dam, DBL Inc., Fullerton, NE
Lot 374. $30,000, Baldridge Jigsaw J523, May 10, 2021, SAV Rainfall 6846 x Spring Cove Reno 4021, Orville Skogen, Fort Shaw, MT