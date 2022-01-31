 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sale Name: Baldridge Performance Angus Bull Sale

Location: North Platte, NE

Sale Date: 01-29-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Al Conover & Matt Lowery

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch & Cody Nye

393 Bulls average $9,012

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 296. $240,000, Baldridge Headstart, April 28, 2020, Spring Cove Reno 4021 x Connealy Confidence Plus, Dixie Valley Ranch, Montague, CA

Lot 58. $75,000, Baldridge Jordan, February 1, 2021, Mill Brae Identified 4031 x Connealy Confidence Plus, Linz Heritage Angus, Crown Point, IN and Double Barrel Angus, College Grove, TN

Lot 1. $65,000, Baldridge Sherman, April 24, 2020, Gardens Cache x Mill Bar Hickok 7242, River Bend Ranch, Idaho Falls, ID

Lot 205. $55,000, Baldridge Jonas J852, January 16, 2021, GAR Set Apart x Rito 9I9 of Rita 5F56 6I6, Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, CA

Lot 31. $45,000, Baldridge Jetstream J849, January 20, 2021, Gardens Cache x Connealy Confidence Plus, Vollmer Angus Ranch, Wing, ND

