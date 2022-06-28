Sale Name: Baldridge Performance Angus Female Sale
Location: North Platte, NE
Sale Date: 06-25-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Al Conover & Wes Tiemann
Sale Manager: Cotton & Associates
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
41 Open Heifers average $8,078
25 Bred Heifers average $9,260
4 Bred Cows average $58,625
8 Open Cows average $16,812
48 Spring Pairs average $9,567
7 Pregnancies average $16,785
TOP SELLING BRED COW:
Lot 1. $195,000, Baldridge Isabel F047, January 8, 2018, Connealy Confidence Plus x GAR Prophet, sold bred to GAR Home Town, GMC Angus, Fraziers Bottom, WV
TOP SELLING SPRING PAIRS:
Lot 123. $85,000, Baldridge Ever Entense F467, May 14, 2018, Connealy Confidence Plus x Baldridge Next Step Y108. Lot 123A. Baldridge Ever Entense K286, May 1, 2022, sired by DB Iconic G95. Dixie Valley Ranch, Petaluma, CA
Lot 13. $40,000, Baldridge Isabel G795, February 2, 2019, Connealy Confidence Plus x Mill Bar Hickok 7242. Lot 13A. Baldridge Kinetic K009, January 1, 2022, sired by Baldridge Versatile, Moon Creek Land & Cattle, Rock Rapids, IA
Lot 16. $37,500, Baldridge Isabel H766, February 5, 2020, Spring Cove Reno 4021 x Mill Bar Hickok 7242. Lot 16A. Baldridge Isabel K072, January 12, 2022, sired by GAR Home Town, Riverbend Ranch, Idaho Falls, ID
TOP SELLING OPEN HEIFER:
Lot 65. $36,000, Baldridge Blackcap K085, January 13, 2022, DB Iconic G95 x GAR Momentum, Audley Farm, Berryville, VA