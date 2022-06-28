 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baldridge Performance Angus Female Sale

Sale Name: Baldridge Performance Angus Female Sale

Location: North Platte, NE

Sale Date: 06-25-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Al Conover & Wes Tiemann

Sale Manager: Cotton & Associates

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

41 Open Heifers average $8,078

25 Bred Heifers average $9,260

4 Bred Cows average $58,625

People are also reading…

8 Open Cows average $16,812

48 Spring Pairs average $9,567

7 Pregnancies average $16,785

TOP SELLING BRED COW:

Lot 1. $195,000, Baldridge Isabel F047, January 8, 2018, Connealy Confidence Plus x GAR Prophet, sold bred to GAR Home Town, GMC Angus, Fraziers Bottom, WV

TOP SELLING SPRING PAIRS:

Lot 123. $85,000, Baldridge Ever Entense F467, May 14, 2018, Connealy Confidence Plus x Baldridge Next Step Y108. Lot 123A. Baldridge Ever Entense K286, May 1, 2022, sired by DB Iconic G95. Dixie Valley Ranch, Petaluma, CA

Lot 13. $40,000, Baldridge Isabel G795, February 2, 2019, Connealy Confidence Plus x Mill Bar Hickok 7242. Lot 13A. Baldridge Kinetic K009, January 1, 2022, sired by Baldridge Versatile, Moon Creek Land & Cattle, Rock Rapids, IA

Lot 16. $37,500, Baldridge Isabel H766, February 5, 2020, Spring Cove Reno 4021 x Mill Bar Hickok 7242. Lot 16A. Baldridge Isabel K072, January 12, 2022, sired by GAR Home Town, Riverbend Ranch, Idaho Falls, ID

TOP SELLING OPEN HEIFER:

Lot 65. $36,000, Baldridge Blackcap K085, January 13, 2022, DB Iconic G95 x GAR Momentum, Audley Farm, Berryville, VA

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News