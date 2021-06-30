 Skip to main content
Baldridge Performance Angus Female Sale

Sale Name: Baldridge Performance Angus Female Sale

Location: Hershey, NE

Sale Date: 06-26-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Al Conover & Matt Lowery

Sale Manager: Cotton & Associates

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

162 Lots average $9,209

TOP SELLING LOTS:

Lot 1. $160,000, Baldridge Isabel D703, February 6, 2016, Mill Bar Hickok 7242 x Styles Upgrade J59, sold open, Shady Brook Angus Farm, Leoma, TN

Lot 55. $110,000, Baldridge Blackbird A030, January 25, 2013, Hoover Dam x Styles Upgrade J59, sold open with a heifer pregnancy due 1-15-22 sired by DB Iconic G95, Express Ranches, Yukon, OK and Spruce Mountain Ranch, Larkspur, CO

Lot 9. $47,000, Heifer Pregnancy due 2-6-22, HCC Whitewater 9010 x Baldridge Isabel F047, Dixie Valley Ranch, Montague, CA

Lot 73. $42,000, Baldridge Blackcap J322, April 26, 2021, Gardens Cache x GAR Momentum, Soaring Eagle, Springfield, MO

Lot 2. $40,000, Baldridge Isabel G797, February 13, 2019, Connealy Confidence Plus x Mill Bar Hickok 7242. Lot 2A ,heifer calf, Baldridge Isabel J132, January 21, 2021, sired by Mill Brae Identified 4031, Riverbend Ranch, Idaho Falls, ID

