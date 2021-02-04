 Skip to main content
Baldridge Performance Angus

Sale Name: Baldridge Performance Angus

Location: North Platte, NE

Sale Date: 01-30-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Al Conover & Matt Lowery

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

202 Aged Bulls average $10,059

159 Yearling Bulls average $8,007

361 Bulls average $9,155

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 1. $250,000, Baldridge Versatile, April 24, 2019, Baldridge Forecaster B160 x Hoover Dam, Versatile Group, NE

Lot 2. $75,000, Baldridge Velocity, April 25, 2019, Baldridge Forecaster B160 x Hoover Dam, Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, CA

Lot 64. $50,000, Baldridge Highlander, February 5, 2020, Spring Cove Reno 4021 x Mill Bar Hickok 7242, ABS Global, DeForest, WI

Lot 110. $48,000, Baldridge Harness, January 31, 2020, Mill Brae Indentified 4031 x Mill Bar Hickok 7242, Orville Skogan, Shaw, MT

Lot 29. $40,000, Baldridge Guardian, May 14, 2019, Baldridge Alternative E125 x Basin Payweight 1682, Capitol Angus, Whitehouse, TX

