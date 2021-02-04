Sale Name: Baldridge Performance Angus
Location: North Platte, NE
Sale Date: 01-30-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Al Conover & Matt Lowery
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
202 Aged Bulls average $10,059
159 Yearling Bulls average $8,007
361 Bulls average $9,155
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $250,000, Baldridge Versatile, April 24, 2019, Baldridge Forecaster B160 x Hoover Dam, Versatile Group, NE
Lot 2. $75,000, Baldridge Velocity, April 25, 2019, Baldridge Forecaster B160 x Hoover Dam, Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, CA
Lot 64. $50,000, Baldridge Highlander, February 5, 2020, Spring Cove Reno 4021 x Mill Bar Hickok 7242, ABS Global, DeForest, WI
Lot 110. $48,000, Baldridge Harness, January 31, 2020, Mill Brae Indentified 4031 x Mill Bar Hickok 7242, Orville Skogan, Shaw, MT
Lot 29. $40,000, Baldridge Guardian, May 14, 2019, Baldridge Alternative E125 x Basin Payweight 1682, Capitol Angus, Whitehouse, TX