Sale Name: Barenthsen Bullinger 22nd Annual Production Sale
Location: Powers Lake, ND
Sale Date: 02-17-2021
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
89 Yrlg. Bulls average $5,705
26 Yrlg. Heifers average $1,835
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $19,000, BAR M Way Maker 0060, March 14, 2020, RREDS Pathfinder F811 x PIE The Cowboy Kind 343, Lazy D Red Angus, Williston, ND
Lot 3. $15,000, BAR M Ensure 0114, March 19, 2020, VGW Cinch 503 x 5L Ridin Red 196-334V, Wassum Red Angus, Halliday, ND
Lot 4. $14,000, BB Maximizer 0299, April 8, 2020, Kuhns Prestigious E016 x PIE Code Red 199, Ressler Land & Cattle, Cooperstown, ND
Lot 7. $14,000, BAR M Statement 0248, March 31, 2020, Crump Mission Statement 6187 x Larson Sun King 016, Wayne Vance, Ray, ND
Lot 9. $13,000, BAR M Seneca 0211, March 27, 2020, RREDS Seneca F841 x BB Direct Design 4161, Richard Jore, Watford City, ND