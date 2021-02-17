 Skip to main content
Barenthsen Bullinger 22nd Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Barenthsen Bullinger 22nd Annual Production Sale

Location: Powers Lake, ND

Sale Date: 02-17-2021

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

89 Yrlg. Bulls average $5,705

26 Yrlg. Heifers average $1,835

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 1. $19,000, BAR M Way Maker 0060, March 14, 2020, RREDS Pathfinder F811 x PIE The Cowboy Kind 343, Lazy D Red Angus, Williston, ND

Lot 3. $15,000, BAR M Ensure 0114, March 19, 2020, VGW Cinch 503 x 5L Ridin Red 196-334V, Wassum Red Angus, Halliday, ND

Lot 4. $14,000, BB Maximizer 0299, April 8, 2020, Kuhns Prestigious E016 x PIE Code Red 199, Ressler Land & Cattle, Cooperstown, ND

Lot 7. $14,000, BAR M Statement 0248, March 31, 2020, Crump Mission Statement 6187 x Larson Sun King 016, Wayne Vance, Ray, ND

Lot 9. $13,000, BAR M Seneca 0211, March 27, 2020, RREDS Seneca F841 x BB Direct Design 4161, Richard Jore, Watford City, ND

