 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barenthsen Bullinger 23rd Annual Production Sale

Barenthsen Bullinger 23rd Annual Production Sale

  • Updated

Sale Name: Barenthsen Bullinger 23rd Annual Production Sale

Location: Powers Lake, ND

Sale Date: 02-16-2022

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

90 Bulls average $5,745

35 Registered Open Heifers average $2,042

5 Commercial Open Heifers average $1,500

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 8. $25,000, BB Security 1263, April 2, 2021, PIE One Of A Kind x Larson Sun King 016, Cross Diamond Cattle Co., Bertrand, NE

Lot 2. $16,000, BB Pay Raise 1029, March 7, 2021, BB Promotion 9025 x LSF SRR 6115D, Schriefer Red Angus, Golden Valley, ND

Lot 3. $15,000, BAR M Dynamic 1113, March 18, 2021, BB Propulsion 9096 x BAR M Cowboy Kind 5069, Huber EY Red Angus, Jud, ND

Lot 6. $13,000, BB Endorsement 1012, March 2, 2021, BB Promotion 9025 x PIE One Of A Kind 777, Richard Jore, Watford City, ND

Lot 10. $13,000, BB Overtime 1066, March 13, 2021, BB Propulsion 9096 x FEDDES Direct King 7144, Ressler Land & Cattle, Cooperstown, ND

TOP SELLING HEIFER:

Lot 96. $6,000, BAR M MS Emerald 1275, April 4, 2021, RREDS Pathfinder F811 x LOOSLI Redemption 532, Missouri River Red Angus, Watford City, ND

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News