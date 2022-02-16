Sale Name: Barenthsen Bullinger 23rd Annual Production Sale
Location: Powers Lake, ND
Sale Date: 02-16-2022
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
90 Bulls average $5,745
35 Registered Open Heifers average $2,042
5 Commercial Open Heifers average $1,500
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 8. $25,000, BB Security 1263, April 2, 2021, PIE One Of A Kind x Larson Sun King 016, Cross Diamond Cattle Co., Bertrand, NE
Lot 2. $16,000, BB Pay Raise 1029, March 7, 2021, BB Promotion 9025 x LSF SRR 6115D, Schriefer Red Angus, Golden Valley, ND
Lot 3. $15,000, BAR M Dynamic 1113, March 18, 2021, BB Propulsion 9096 x BAR M Cowboy Kind 5069, Huber EY Red Angus, Jud, ND
Lot 6. $13,000, BB Endorsement 1012, March 2, 2021, BB Promotion 9025 x PIE One Of A Kind 777, Richard Jore, Watford City, ND
Lot 10. $13,000, BB Overtime 1066, March 13, 2021, BB Propulsion 9096 x FEDDES Direct King 7144, Ressler Land & Cattle, Cooperstown, ND
TOP SELLING HEIFER:
Lot 96. $6,000, BAR M MS Emerald 1275, April 4, 2021, RREDS Pathfinder F811 x LOOSLI Redemption 532, Missouri River Red Angus, Watford City, ND