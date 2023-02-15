Sale Name: Barenthsen Bullinger 24th Annual Production Sale
Location: Powers Lake, ND
Sale Date: 02-15-2023
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
83 Bulls average $6,301
People are also reading…
27 Reg. Open Heifers average $2,346
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 4. $28,000, BB Legitimate 2165, March 24, 2022, NSFR Justified H79 x Crump Mission Statement 6187, Hansine Red Angus, Pierre, SD
Lot 1. $22,000, BAR M Velocity 2065, March 14, 2022, BB Propulsion 9096 x Andras New Direction R240, Mandan Lake Simmentals, Center, ND
Lot 5. $16,000, BAR M Impressive 2005, March 5, 2022, BB Propulsion 9096 x VGW Cinch 503, Northern Lights Red Angus, Opheim, MT
Lot 17. $13,000, BB Propulsion 2037, March 11, 2022, BB Propulsion 9096 x Larson Sun King 016, Northern Lights Red Angus, Opheim, MT
Lot 8. $12,000, BB Commander 2088, March 16, 2022, PIE Captain 057 x RREDS Pathfinder F811, Richard Jore, Watford City, ND
TOP SELLING HEIFER:
Lot 89. $6,500, BB MS Bailey 2058, March 13, 2022, RREDS Pathfinder F811 x Crump Assault 6655, Missouri River Red Angus, Watford City, ND