Sale Name: Bata Brothers/Bell Simmental's Joint Production Sale

Location: Rugby, ND

Sale Date: 02-12-2021

Breed: Simmental/SimAngus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

76 Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $4,257.00

11 Registered Bred Heifers $2,759.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 12 $11,000 BBS Zumbro H95; a 4/4/20 son of Springcreek Grand Slam to Triple H Simmental; Hannaford, ND

Lot 21 $10,000 BBS Clearwater H81; a 4/1/20 son of DKSR Prowler F106 to Koepplin Black Simmental; Elgin, ND

Lot 22 $8,000 BBS Granite H82; a 4/1/20 son of DKSR Prowler F106 to Loren Sorenson; Grenora, ND

Lot 51 $7,750 Bell Colorado H5; a 2/21/20 son of Colorado Bridle Bit E752 to Chris Fettig; Tappan, ND

Lot 54 $6,750 Bell MRL H73; a 3/13/20 son of MRL 61F to Rick Sorenson; Willistion, ND

