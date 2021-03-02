Sale Name: Bata Brothers/Bell Simmental's Joint Production Sale
Location: Rugby, ND
Sale Date: 02-12-2021
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
76 Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $4,257.00
11 Registered Bred Heifers $2,759.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 12 $11,000 BBS Zumbro H95; a 4/4/20 son of Springcreek Grand Slam to Triple H Simmental; Hannaford, ND
Lot 21 $10,000 BBS Clearwater H81; a 4/1/20 son of DKSR Prowler F106 to Koepplin Black Simmental; Elgin, ND
Lot 22 $8,000 BBS Granite H82; a 4/1/20 son of DKSR Prowler F106 to Loren Sorenson; Grenora, ND
Lot 51 $7,750 Bell Colorado H5; a 2/21/20 son of Colorado Bridle Bit E752 to Chris Fettig; Tappan, ND
Lot 54 $6,750 Bell MRL H73; a 3/13/20 son of MRL 61F to Rick Sorenson; Willistion, ND