Sale Name: Bear Mountain Angus Bull Sale
Location: Palisade, NE
Sale Date: 02-02-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
121 Bulls Averaged $5,477.00
Top Bulls
Lot 1, Bear Mtn True North 2529 - $67,500
1/14/22, Sire: Square B True North 8052, MGS: Bear Mtn Justify
Buyer: Genex Cooperative Inc. - Shawano, WI
Linz Heritage Angus - Crown Point, IN
Lot 31 Bear Mtn Justified 2572 - $15,000
1/21/22, Sire: KG Justified 3023, MGS: Koupals B&B On Course 5068
Buyer: Stinson Angus Farms - Talbott, TN
Lot 41 Bear Mtn Patriarch 2591 - $14,000
1/23/22, Sire: Tehama Patriarch F028, MGS: EF Complement 8088
Buyer: Vision Angus - Amherst, CO
Lot 102 Bear Mtn Payoff 1701 - $10,000
3/16/21, Sire: DDB Payoff, MGS: BT Resource 1345
Buyer: Keyes Angus - Brewster, NE