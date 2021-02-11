Sale Name: Begger's Diamond V Ranch Annual Bull Sale
Location: Wibaux, MT
Date: 02/03/2021
Breed: Simmenatal and Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
89 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $5,831.00
41 Fall Born Simmentl/SimAngus Bulls $6,023.00
20 Angus Bulls $4,900.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 89 $16,000 BDV 179G; a 8/23/19 son of QB Ignite D83 to Greg Jaeger; Hazzard, NE
Lot 3 $13,000 BDV 54H; a 3/6/20 son of Hookâ€™s Eagle to X-X Simmental; Wolf Point, MT
Lot 4 $11,000 BDV 134H; a 3/30/20 son of GQ Conoco F5 to John Clemons; Fair Play, MO
Lot 134 $13,000 BDV 942G; (Angus a 9/12/19 son of Weeks Full Power 1715 )to Maury Murnion; Jordan, MT
Lot 1 $10,000 BDV 80H; a 3/10/20 son of GQ Conoco F5 to Dan Miller; Raliegh, ND
Lot 13 $10,000 BDV 12H; a 2/24/20 son of Hookâ€™s Eagle to Brock Fauth; Glasgow, MT