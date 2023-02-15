Sale Name: Begger's Diamond V Ranch Annual Bull Sale
Location: Wibaux, MT
Sale Date: 02-01-2023
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas & Kirby Goettsch
Averages:
85 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $6723.00
41 Fall Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $7115.00
18 Angus Bulls $4858.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 90 $13,000 BDV 201J; an 8/8/21 son of BCKR Manifesto G352 to Greg Yeager; Hazzard, NE
Lot 6 $13,000 BDV 3K; a 2/18/22 son of Connealy King Air to Tanner Jensen; Phillipsburg, MT
Lot 94 $12,000 BDV 334J; a 8/25/21 son of LRS Topshelf 902F to Olivia Lee; Billings, MT
Lot 89 $11,000 BDV 325J; a 8/15/21 son of QB Blueprint D47 to Steve Stoddard; Broadus, MT
Lot 12 $11,000 BDV 37K; a 3/5/22 son of BDV Rezult to C & H Mavencamp Ranch; Saco, MT
Lot 92; $11,000 BDV 304K; a 8/21/21 son of LRS Topshelf 902F to Perhus Bros.; Marshall, ND