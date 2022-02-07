 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Begger's Diamond V Ranch Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Begger's Diamond V Ranch Annual Bull Sale

Location: Wibaux, MT

Sale Date: 02-02-2022

Breed: Simmental/SimAngus/Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas and Kirby Goettsch

Averages:

87 Spring Bulls at $5250.00

43 Fall Bulls at $5982.00

130 Bulls averaged $5616.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 3 BDV 75J; a 3/3/21 son of CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z sold to Clemons Cattle Company of MS for $15,000.00

Lot 1 BDV 82J; a 3/3/21 son of LCDR Favor 149F sold to Dan Miller of ND for $13,500.00

Lot 31 BDV 71J; a 3/2/21 son of CLRS Guardian317J sold to Clemons Cattle Company of MS for $12,500.00

Lot 108 BDV 207H; a 8/23/20 son of TJ Franchise 451D sold to Pearlie Lee, MT for $11,500.00

Lot 99A BDV 228H; a 2/22/20 son of LRS Topshelf 902F sold to Jason Signalness, ND for $11,000.00

